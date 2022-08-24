Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Yardbarker
LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
Earlier this month, the Dodgers made the decision to cut catcher Tony Wolters loose. The catcher was brought up for the three-game series in Kansas City to replace Austin Barnes, who was on the family emergency list and had to leave the team. Wolters got a few at-bats, but struggled in his brief tenure behind the dish for the Dodgers.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Jake Cronenworth operating second base on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Cronenworth will man second base after Brandon Drury was named San Diego's designated hitter, Josh Bell was shifted to first base, and Wil Myers was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Civale, our...
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. out indefinitely as he undergoes shoulder surgery
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Dodgers Injury Updates: Tommy Kahnle, Blake Treinen, Victor González & Danny Duffy Potential Bullpen Options
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of baseball’s most effective bullpens, and it may soon be getting a boost as multiple relief pitchers are out on a rehab assignment. Blake Treinen is nearing the end of his and is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 2, one after rosters expand to 28 players.
Coby Mayo talks about becoming a more versatile player
It’s no secret that the Orioles farm system is loaded with talent. We’ve seen Adley Rutschman, DL Hall, and Kyle Stowers all reach the majors this year but there’s still many more to come.
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres will wrap up their brief two-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians...
Yardbarker
Padres Suffer Embarrassing 7-0 Home Loss, Now 8-12 Since Trade Deadline
Two years ago the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Indians made a seismic nine-player trade centered around pitcher Mike Clevinger before the trade deadline that altered the paths of both franchises. Cleveland's baseball team — now known as the 'Guardians' — finished a two-game sweep in San Diego Wednesday afternoon,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Yardbarker
Guardians Sweep Padres in San Diego Two Years After Mike Clevinger Trade
Two years ago, the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Indians made a seismic nine-player trade centered around pitcher Mike Clevinger before the trade deadline that altered the paths of both franchises. Cleveland's baseball team — now known as the 'Guardians' — finished a two-game sweep in San Diego Wednesday afternoon,...
ESPN
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6
DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
Fernando Tatis Jr. offers latest excuse while apologizing for failed PED test
Fernando Tatis Jr. on Tuesday met with the media to finally publicly apologize for his failed performance-enhancing drugs test. In the process, the San Diego Padres shortstop offered yet another excuse for his positive test. Recall, first Tatis’ mother said her son used a medication to treat ringworm. Then Tatis’...
Comments / 0