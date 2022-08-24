Read full article on original website
Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway
Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway. Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner. Hold Your Horses. This isn't...
Sign thief caught on camera
It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
Madrid man arrested on menacing charges
MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Madrid man was arrested this week on menacing charges. Following the report of a man with a knife in the town of Madrid on August 24, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 50-year-old, Bruce A. French. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that French threatened...
Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
Police looking for missing Amsterdam teen
The Amsterdam Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Alicia Tirse, 15, of Amsterdam, has been missing since July 23.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
North Greenbush fire remains under investigation
The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
Captain at Vermont Sheriff's Office Fired After Allegedly Kicking Detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Vermont has been fired, after being accused of kicking a handcuffed man multiple times, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. John Grismore is no longer employed by the law enforcement agency, a statement Thursday from Sheriff Roger Langevin said. A video of...
Whitehall man accused of threatening people with knife
A Whitehall man has been arrested after allegedly threatening multiple people with a knife. New York State Police said Jason Surprenant, 23, was arrested on August 19.
NYSP: Mini Illegal Firearms Factory for Father and Son Plus One
Three men are being held without bail after police seized more than three dozen magazines and at least two dozen guns from a home New York's Washington County. Members of the State Police's Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BC) conducted a search warrant at a home located on State Route 372 in Greenwich, New York on Thursday, August 18, 2022 following an investigation that led police to believe that illegal firearms were at the location. The Washington County District Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation.
Man arrested, accused of taking thousands of dollars and not starting construction project
CHESTERTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a 31 year old man on grand larceny charges, accused of taking money for construction work he never did. Police say Timothy M. Brown was arrested on August 23rd after a larceny complaint. Investigators say Brown working under the...
Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack
ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
Inmate Bites Guard During Search for Contraband at Marcy Correctional: NYSCOPBA
A correctional officer had to be treated for possible exposure after being bitten by a inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility. The CO, another guard and sergeant all sustained injuries in a scuffle that ensued during a recent search for contraband, according to the NYSCOPBA - the union that represent state prison guards.
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
Mom, son attack people in parking lot dispute over honking at Upstate NY fair, troopers say
Village of Altamont, N.Y. — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic dispute turned into an assault in a parking lot of the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, troopers said. The mother and son were in a vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot and were...
Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays
Trooper Robert Zink, of the Shaftsbury Barracks, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. His lawyer, David Sleigh, said they’ve been ready for a jury trial for months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
