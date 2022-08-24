Read full article on original website
Britain's Liam Broady leads criticism of Novak Djokovic for hanging onto a place in the US Open draw - and denying a lucrative spot to a fringe player - despite being unable to enter America due to Covid laws
Novak Djokovic faced criticism as he waited until the last minute to decide whether to remain in the US Open draw, taking place on Thursday. Britain's Liam Broady will not have been alone in his unease at Djokovic still being on the entry list, even though his chances of entering America look forlorn.
Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday, announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her "special place".
International Business Times
Rafael Nadal Benefited From Djokovic's COVID-19 Vaccine Fiasco, Says Former World No. 1
Former World No. 1 John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal has "benefited" from the fiasco around Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status. A nine-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic was not allowed to enter the country for the calendar year's opening Grand Slam earlier this year. In his absence, Nadal clinched the singles title and took his major titles tally to 21. The Spaniard then extended his lead by winning the Roland Garros, where he defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final.
Gauff, Nadal play in US Open exhibition to benefit Ukraine
NEW YORK — (AP) — Coco Gauff's shoes carried the message "Play for Peace" as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event Wednesday night that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. “You guys all...
Serena Williams: A quiz about the 23-time Grand Slam champ
NEW YORK (AP) — How well do you know the tennis career of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, who has indicated this will be her final U.S. Open — and perhaps the final tournament of her career? Play begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday. Give this AP quiz about the 40-year-old American a try:
Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open
The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
Serena's farewell, Nadal's return highlight 2022 US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — A glance at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022: SURFACE Hard courts SITE
Unvaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic out of U.S. Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours...
Nick Kyrgios pitted against good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in US Open first round
Nick Kyrgios has been handed a heart-pulling first-round encounter at the US Open, drawn against his great friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in an all-Australian blockbuster. And in a Flushing Meadows men’s field without Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal will open his bid for a 23rd grand slam title against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata when the main draw kicks off next week.
NBC Sports
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to States
NEW YORK – Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.
Djokovic’s Late U.S. Open Withdrawal Costs Lower-Ranked Pro $21,000
Novak Djokovic’s steadfast choice to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to have ripple effects on the tennis world. Most recently, it came at the expense of 23-year-old Barcelona native Pol Martin Tiffon. Djokovic, who is prevented from entering the United States because he is not vaccinated, waited until Thursday, August 25, just before the U.S. Open main draw was announced, to pull out of the tournament. While his withdrawal opened up a spot in the main draw for a “lucky loser,” Tiffon was an unlucky loser, missing out on the $21,000 in participation prize money that he would have earned...
