Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves property acquisition, easement for rail-trail development

Buff City Soap celebrates grand opening in Clarksburg, West Virginia, with ribbon cutting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Buff City Soap held its grand opening Thursday at 3 p.m. The business is located on Emily Drive, in the Walmart plaza next to Ashley Furniture. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, along with their Ambassadors Committee, held the ribbon cutting for Buff City Soap.
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at...
WVU Medicine announces more than $177 million in new projects on main campus in Morgantown, as well as Glen Dale and Keyser
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine is planning to undertake more than $177 million worth of upgrade and expansion projects across its network over the next two years, according to President and CEO Albert Wright. The bulk of the work, around $155 million, will go towards projects on...
Knights defeat RCB at Sunny Croft, place third at Green Hills
CLARKSBURG — The Preston High School golf team competed in two more matches over the past few days. On Tuesday, it traveled to the Sunny Croft Country Club in Clarksburg and topped Robert C. Byrd before heading up to Green Hills a day later in Fairmont where it placed third behind the North Marion Huskies and the University Hawks.
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate fatal crash last Thursday on I-79
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a crash last Thursday afternoon that killed a 47-year-old Fairmont woman on Interstate 79 at Anmoore. Wendy Jo Curry, formerly of Grafton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the 117-mile marker exit ramp,...
Local Sports Briefs
Preston is hosting its annual Knight Night Relays starting at 6 p.m. this Saturday (followed by the high school race at around 8:15). This event is the primary fundraising event for the county’s cross country programs and helps pay for the middle school awards at the county championship, along with assistant and entry fees, and at the high school level, the fundraising helps pay for equipment, uniforms, and travel expenses.
Preston cross country looks to forge successful season
It’s a “Tale of Two Cities” kind of an outlook for the Preston High School cross country program. On the girls’ side, a productive offseason, combined with an influx of talented freshmen, has helped offset the team’s departures from last season and could lead to the Lady Knights being able to reload and make a run toward the state meet.
Worried about lack of WVU QB starter announcement? Don't be
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- If you are among the many that are troubled by the lack of an announcement of West Virginia's starting quarterback for the first game of the 2022 season, don't be. And if you are among the many that believe that head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator...
Minutemen look for bounce-back year in 2022
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemen football team is in search of a bounce-back season in 2022 after a 2-8 campaign in 2021. The team will return a talented group of young skill position players who saw plenty of action last season and will look to develop the offensive line as the season progresses with the hopes of being in the playoff hunt in the waning weeks of the season.
C-ing growth: Confident, consistent, competitive the buzzwords for Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — 2022 is the third season on paper for Morgantown coach Sean Biser, but, due to COVID-19, changing over to a new system and mindset is still an ongoing process. That was greatly aided by a more regular offseason.
Bees enter 2022 with lofty goals
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With higher numbers and the return of an experienced quarterback, the East Fairmont football team has lofty goals this upcoming season. The Bees will enter the 2022 season with 53 players on the roster. That’s up from the 45 players they had last season and a roster that consisted of 41 players two seasons ago.
Grafton returns from playoff appearance with new coach, new look
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new era of Grafton football begins this fall as Mickey Foley takes over for Rich Bord as head coach. Foley, a former Bearcat himself who rose through the program’s coaching ranks before being chosen for the top job this offseason, will look to steer the team back to the Class AA playoffs, which it reached in 2021 only to lose 64-14 at North Marion in the first round.
Izetta Jeffries
BRUCETON MILLS — Izetta E. Jeffries, 90, of Bruceton Mills, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The daughter of the late William Joseph and Amanda Burch Uphold, she was born March 24, 1932, in Hazelton.
Lincoln with point to prove after 8-win season, playoff berth
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln has made the playoffs in consecutive seasons just twice in program history: 1993-94 and 2015-16. They’re primed to do so again in 2022 after an 8-2 regular season earned the Cougars the No. 4 seed in last year’s Class AA field.
South Harrison using 2021 finish as 2022 springboard
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite a 4-6 record last year, there were plenty of positives for the South Harrison Hawks to build on in Brett Hathaway’s first year as head coach. The Hawks beat county foe Liberty for the first time since 2017, 30-7, in Week...
Calendar of events for Friday
Music in the Parks: Queen City Funk and Soul, 7 p.m., Clarksburg Amphitheater. Free to attend, concessions are available.
