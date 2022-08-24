Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Andre Iguodala wants Anthony Edwards to sign up for ‘Heat culture’ program
Andre Iguodala knows how Anthony Edwards can reach that Dwyane Wade-level in his game … but his solution won’t please the Minnesota Timberwolves. Speaking with Wade himself on his Point Forward podcast, Iguodala had some massive praises for Anthony and his potential to be a superstar. The Golden State Warriors champion is so high on Ant-Man that he even said “it’s over” once Edwards got into the right environment and the appropriate training he needs.
Timberwolves Acquire Rights To Nik Stauskas
The Minnesota Timberwolves G League affiliates, the Iowa Wolves, have acquired the returning player rights to Nik Stauskas, the former 8th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Jerry Kill unsure he'll shake PJ Fleck's hand in return to Minnesota
Jerry Kill has made it very clear that he's not a fan of Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.
Brian Murphy: Inept Twins are unwatchable, unlikable
It should not have come to this autopsy, but here we are.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jenna Wenass leads Gophers into a new era
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jenna Wenaas has read 14 books since May. Some fiction, some to help hone her mental game."Managing expectations for myself. Like, if I get blocked, hey it's next point, because my team still needs me in it, type of thing," said Wenaas.The team will need her, in a new era, without the graduated All-American and two-time Big Ten player of the year, Stephanie Samedy."I kinda just want to do whatever I need to do," said Wenaas. "So I don't necessarily want to be Stephanie, but if the team needs a player like Stephanie, I definitely would like to...
Comments / 0