Andre Iguodala wants Anthony Edwards to sign up for ‘Heat culture’ program

Andre Iguodala knows how Anthony Edwards can reach that Dwyane Wade-level in his game … but his solution won’t please the Minnesota Timberwolves. Speaking with Wade himself on his Point Forward podcast, Iguodala had some massive praises for Anthony and his potential to be a superstar. The Golden State Warriors champion is so high on Ant-Man that he even said “it’s over” once Edwards got into the right environment and the appropriate training he needs.
Jenna Wenass leads Gophers into a new era

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jenna Wenaas has read 14 books since May. Some fiction, some to help hone her mental game."Managing expectations for myself. Like, if I get blocked, hey it's next point, because my team still needs me in it, type of thing," said Wenaas.The team will need her, in a new era, without the graduated All-American and two-time Big Ten player of the year, Stephanie Samedy."I kinda just want to do whatever I need to do," said Wenaas. "So I don't necessarily want to be Stephanie, but if the team needs a player like Stephanie, I definitely would like to...
