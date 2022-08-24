Marijuana won’t be on the ballot this year, but it is showing up on the local campaign trail. While lawmakers continue to resist any notion of legalizing cannabis products, the state is now one of only 13 states with no effective medical cannabis law and one of only 19 that still imposes jail time for simple possession of cannabis, according to DISA, a group that specializes in occupational health issues.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO