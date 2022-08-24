Read full article on original website
Downs: Indiana Senate Race May Be Closer Than Many May Think
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
Whitmer executive order waives some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday to lift some fuel rules after a fire shut down an Indiana refinery earlier this week. The energy emergency declaration will temporarily waive regulations for vehicles transporting gas and diesel. “With today’s action, I am freeing up more...
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
Pence Attends Right to Life of SW Indiana Banquet
Former Vice President and Indiana governor Mike Pence attended Thursday night’s Right To Life of Southwest Indiana banquet . That event was held at the Old National Events Plaza. Around the corner, the Someplace Else night club hosted a counter-event called Roe V. Rage. At the Right to Life...
Former staffers think Daniels would ‘unite’ Indiana
Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023. Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action...
Even In Kosciusko, Cannabis Becomes A Campaign Issue
Marijuana won’t be on the ballot this year, but it is showing up on the local campaign trail. While lawmakers continue to resist any notion of legalizing cannabis products, the state is now one of only 13 states with no effective medical cannabis law and one of only 19 that still imposes jail time for simple possession of cannabis, according to DISA, a group that specializes in occupational health issues.
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
With Indiana’s abortion ban taking effect soon, some Hoosiers push for better birth control access
Some Indiana lawmakers and health care professionals say the state's abortion ban makes improving access to birth control a critical issue.
Panel of IU faculty and staff speak out against SB 1
Seven IU Bloomington faculty and staff members held a panel Friday to help people understand the near total abortion ban passed by state lawmakers earlier this month. One audience member asked what the ban’s exception meant in cases where the mother’s life or health are at risk. Senator...
Indiana Governor Returns Home Following Week Long Asian Trip
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers returned to Indianapolis Saturday which concluded a week-long economic development trip to Asia. The trip included time in Seoul, South Korea along with incoming Purdue University President Mung Chiang as they sought to strengthen existing and future opportunities for investment in future-focused industries, including energy and electric vehicles.
South Bend annual Aviation Education Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Airport has its fourth annual Aviation Education Day on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Studebaker Hanger, guests can play games, take airfield tours and watch drone demonstrations. The event is free and is open to the public.
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
State, county GOP clash over delegates
The Michigan Republican Party invalidated the Hillsdale County Republican Party’s Aug. 11 convention after county leadership barred dozens of delegates from the meeting. “It’s Hillsdale GOP vs. everybody,” HCRP Chairman Daren Wiseley said. The HCRP disavowed delegates including state Rep. Andrew Fink, state Senate Majority Leader Mike...
Holcomb shrugs off potential business impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban
Gov. Eric Holcomb is confident the Hoosier State's overall pro-business climate typically will outweigh any concerns a company looking at coming to, or expanding in, Indiana may have about the state's near-total abortion ban. The Republican chief executive signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 1 mere hours after it was...
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Indiana coronavirus updates: Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
Doctors refusing potentially life-saving abortion treatment over legal fears, Indiana doctor says
(NEW YORK) — Indiana’s new abortion law will go into effect on Sept. 15, which would ban abortion in nearly all cases with limited exceptions including rape and incest. Indiana was the first state to pass new legislation restricting reproductive rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24.
Lake County Right To Life reacts to passage of Indiana abortion bill
Americans often think of the abortion debate as a tale of two sides. You’re either for abortion rights or against them. Liberal or conservative. Focused on women’s rights or a faith-based “right to life.” And although religious groups continue to be major players in the abortion debate, a recent survey shows faith is far from the only factor influencing public opinion. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson spoke with Len Reynolds, president of Lake County Right to Life about his organizations reaction to the new Indiana abortion law.
