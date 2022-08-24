ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WIBC.com

Downs: Indiana Senate Race May Be Closer Than Many May Think

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
GOSHEN, IN
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire

LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
MICHIGAN STATE
hot96.com

Pence Attends Right to Life of SW Indiana Banquet

Former Vice President and Indiana governor Mike Pence attended Thursday night’s Right To Life of Southwest Indiana banquet . That event was held at the Old National Events Plaza. Around the corner, the Someplace Else night club hosted a counter-event called Roe V. Rage. At the Right to Life...
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Even In Kosciusko, Cannabis Becomes A Campaign Issue

Marijuana won’t be on the ballot this year, but it is showing up on the local campaign trail. While lawmakers continue to resist any notion of legalizing cannabis products, the state is now one of only 13 states with no effective medical cannabis law and one of only 19 that still imposes jail time for simple possession of cannabis, according to DISA, a group that specializes in occupational health issues.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure

Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
INDIANA STATE
wboi.org

Panel of IU faculty and staff speak out against SB 1

Seven IU Bloomington faculty and staff members held a panel Friday to help people understand the near total abortion ban passed by state lawmakers earlier this month. One audience member asked what the ban’s exception meant in cases where the mother’s life or health are at risk. Senator...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WOWO News

Indiana Governor Returns Home Following Week Long Asian Trip

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers returned to Indianapolis Saturday which concluded a week-long economic development trip to Asia. The trip included time in Seoul, South Korea along with incoming Purdue University President Mung Chiang as they sought to strengthen existing and future opportunities for investment in future-focused industries, including energy and electric vehicles.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

South Bend annual Aviation Education Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Airport has its fourth annual Aviation Education Day on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Studebaker Hanger, guests can play games, take airfield tours and watch drone demonstrations. The event is free and is open to the public.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hillsdalecollegian.com

State, county GOP clash over delegates

The Michigan Republican Party invalidated the Hillsdale County Republican Party’s Aug. 11 convention after county leadership barred dozens of delegates from the meeting. “It’s Hillsdale GOP vs. everybody,” HCRP Chairman Daren Wiseley said. The HCRP disavowed delegates including state Rep. Andrew Fink, state Senate Majority Leader Mike...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Two of Indiana's most endangered buildings are in Michiana

The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lake County Right To Life reacts to passage of Indiana abortion bill

Americans often think of the abortion debate as a tale of two sides. You’re either for abortion rights or against them. Liberal or conservative. Focused on women’s rights or a faith-based “right to life.” And although religious groups continue to be major players in the abortion debate, a recent survey shows faith is far from the only factor influencing public opinion. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson spoke with Len Reynolds, president of Lake County Right to Life about his organizations reaction to the new Indiana abortion law.
LAKE COUNTY, IN

