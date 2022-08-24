ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
nwahomepage.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
FLORIDA STATE
nwahomepage.com

National MS Society talks upcoming Vintage Affair

It’s an event bringing awareness to multiple sclerosis and recognizing local leaders inspiring the community. Watch as we have Channing Barker and Mandy Haller of the National MS Society here with details on this year’s Vintage Affair for MS and the work their organization is doing in Northwest Arkansas.
ADVOCACY
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Sippin’ at Sunset, Gold Star Ladies

CBMAA – ARCHITECTURE EXHIBIT. You have the opportunity to see Crystal Bridges’ first outdoor architecture exhibit!. ‘Architecture at Home’ explores the idea of home — by demonstrating that housing can be beautiful, attainable, and connected to something human. The exhibit is along the Orchard Trail and is open now through next year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy