Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY

fox29.com
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help ID remains of man found 35 years ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The remains of a man were found 35 years ago in Ohio and state authorities have released images of facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The partial skeletal remains of "John Doe" were found on Sept. 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in...
Gas prices drop below $4 in New Jersey for first time since March
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have dropped below $4 for the first time since March amid stable crude oil prices near the end of the summer driving season. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.99, down 11 cents from last week.
Missouri school district adds paddling as form of punishment
CASSVILLE, Mo. - A school district in Missouri is bringing back corporal punishment. The Cassville School District, in southwest Missouri, is allowing parents to have the option to have their children disciplined with a paddle. It’s an alternative punishment, instead of suspension. The district says it brought paddling back...
Battle at the Beach sees N.J., Pa. high schools compete as high school football kicks off
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Friday nights are exciting again as high school football is back in play. A packed Carey Stadium, in Ocean City, for Friday night lights, and an exciting kickoff to a new high school football season. "The high school football game is electrifying," Feasterville resident Kristen DiSantis...
Weather Authority: Heatwave continues into the weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Friday everyone noticed the humidity along with the heat as the Delaware Valley entered its fifth heatwave of the summer. Saturday promises more of the same, with only some locales experiencing a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most of the region will be dry for the weekend. Sunday will...
Weather Authority: Summer hangs on with another heatwave ahead of last week of August
PHILADELPHIA - Don't get the pumpkin spice out just yet, sweater weather is certainly not here yet!. Summer is holding on for yet another week as the heatwaves continue for the Delaware Valley. A hot and humid weekend is in the forecast with highs reaching 90 degrees both days ahead...
Weather Authority: High temperatures in the 90s to stay for the remainder of August
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday will be another hot day in the Delaware Valley with temperatures in the 90s, which will last for the remainder of August. FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the morning temperatures are pleasant in the upper 60s and low 70s with no humidity. Afternoon highs will be in...
Car slams into flower shop after two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - An early morning crash in Bucks County sent one car flying into a local flower shop Saturday. Officials say two cars, a Mitsubishi and a Honda, collided on Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. After the initial crash, the Mitsubishi ended up slamming into the...
4 stabbed at Falls Township elementary school Tuesday night before shots fired into nearby home
A fight at a Falls Township playground left four people with stab wounds Tuesday night. After the fight, someone fired about a dozen shots into a nearby home that one of the groups had retreated to.
