Iowa educators’ discuss the teacher shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions. KCCI talked to one teacher who left the profession and one who stayed to get their perspective on Iowa’s teacher shortage.
Iowa schools adding emergency radios for active shooter alerts
DES MOINES, IOWA — Back in June, the governor and other state agencies announced a $100 million dollar investment for school safety. The largest chunk of that money, $75 million, is being distributed by giving every school building in the state $50,000. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is in charge of giving out the […]
“It feels retaliatory” State agency feels Education Department ended contract as revenge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department for the Blind believes Iowa’s Department of Education ended two agreements worth up to $800,000 as retaliation for vocalizing its grievances over prisoners’ ability to access student data while creating school materials for vision-impaired students. A registered sex offender, released...
An in-depth look at violence in Iowa schools as parents call for action
Des Moines mom Lindsay LaGrange was at work last January when she received a strange text message. A teenager had sent her a video of her then 12-year-old son Jeremiah. "I watched it and, sure enough, it was my son getting quite literally pummeled from another student and I didn't know why," LaGrange recounted. "In that moment, I was furious. I was bawling at work wanting to leave."
UNI College of Education makes adjustments to help more students become teachers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG)-Fewer people are pursuing a career in education, and it’s something that’s contributing to a shortage of teachers statewide. But the University of Northern Iowa says their enrollment in the College of Education has remained steady for the last decade. ”We continue to lead the...
One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage
Iowa financial expert gives tips for parents
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
Johnson County Direct Assistance Program funds all eligible applicants
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to fund all eligible Direct Assistance Program applicants, including those who reside outside of the municipal corporate boundaries of the City of Iowa City and were not originally selected for program benefits. Johnson County worked with Iowa City to modify terms of...
Iowa schools experience special education teacher shortages
IOWA — School districts across the state are dealing with staffing issues as the 2022-23 school year is underway for most students. From custodial crews to bus drivers, districts are trying to find a way to keep their staff full. One job listing has been consistently staying at the top of the pack for most […]
Some central Iowa food pantries say demand has doubled in recent months
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Across Iowa, food pantries have seen demand skyrocket because of inflation. In some Des Moines suburbs, like Johnston, the need has more than doubled. KCCI visited the Johnston Partnership for a Healthy Community. It says supply-chain issues and the reduction of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
Johnson County encourages residents to review the State of Iowa Broadband Availability Map
Johnson County residents are encouraged to review their broadband availability and provide input through a new map released by the State of Iowa. The Broadband Availability Map identifies broadband coverage by individual address locations, showing whether broadband service greater or equal to 100 megabits per second download speed and 20 megabits per second upload speed is available. Johnson County residents are invited to review the map and submit a challenge if broadband information about their household is incorrect by September 2nd.
Iowa students react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
IOWA — Federal student loan relief is inbound, whether people agree or not, and students on different college campuses reacted to the Biden Administration’s announcement. “It’s like a solid two years of stuff that I don’t have to worry about now,” said Zach Harvey, a junior at Iowa State University said. “It’s pretty sick.”
Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement
Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak
For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Struggling Iowa chain inches closer to sale with pending CMS debt resolution
A once-thriving chain of Iowa nursing homes now knee-deep in bankruptcy is getting closer to a settlement with the federal government over millions in unpaid fines, which would allow a sale of the troubled owner’s eight facilities to proceed. QHC Properties, its state and federal government creditors, and interested...
City of Cedar Rapids conducts survey to identify unfinished derecho repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that funding will be made available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery related to the August 2020 derecho. The City of Cedar Rapids is conducting an outreach survey to identify derecho-related repairs that...
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
Anamosa Fire Dept. to end can collection services over health and safety concerns
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a recent near injury due to the discovery of a hypodermic needle among the donations. In a Facebook post, the department said the financial loss from shutting down the collection services...
Here’s what University of Iowa students think about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
For University of Iowa fourth-year student Mikeala Hoover, President Joe Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan – which forgives up to $20,000 in debt for some borrowers – is not enough. “You should be forgiven for all student debt, not just $20,000 and not just for certain...
New COVID-19 cases in Iowa down, hospitalizations up
Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, new reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa dropped slightly while hospitalizations increased. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the latest data 4,802 new COVID cases were reported in Iowa, which is an average of about 686 cases per day. That’s a slight decrease from the previous week when the state averaged about 703 cases per day.
