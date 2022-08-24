DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions. KCCI talked to one teacher who left the profession and one who stayed to get their perspective on Iowa’s teacher shortage.

