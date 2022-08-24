ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Man convicted of rampage in two O.C. Cities

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSpVv_0hSkZAXP00

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was convicted today of going on a
rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.

Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and two counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury -- all felonies -- as well as with misdemeanor counts of assault on a peace officer and assault.

Jurors, who deliberated for about a day, also found true sentencing enhancements for causing great bodily injury, leaving a victim comatose or paralyzed and inflicting great bodily injury on another victim.

A mistrial was declared on an attempted murder charge when jurors deadlocked on that count.

Heimlich is also awaiting trial in a separate case alleging he failed to stop at a hit-and-run accident with injury.

``The defendant is charged with victimizing four people in two cities on one day,'' Deputy District Attorney Austin Young said in his opening statement.

Heimlich rode a bus with the first alleged victim, Jeffrey Fitzgerald, about 7:40 a.m. June 12, 2019, according to Young. They both got off at 8:08 a.m. ``without incident'' in Buena Park as Fitzgerald retrieved his bike from the front of the bus' rack, Young said.

The two were standing along the curb at a bus stop at Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue when Heimlich shoved the then-65-year-old Fitzgerald into traffic, Young said. The prosecutor showed jurors dash-cam video from an approaching bus that showed the defendant attack Fitzgerald.

``As Mr. Fitzgerald was minding his own business, defendant got up from the bus bench, pushed him into oncoming traffic, kicked him in the head and violently stomped on his skull'' five times, Young said.

Heimlich picked up the victim's bike and rode away from the scene as others helped the victim out of the road and onto the sidewalk, the video shows.

Fitzgerald was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center, where he was placed in a medically induced coma for a few days, Young said.

Fitzgerald has sustained injuries to his brain that affect the way he talks and thinks and leaves him reliant on a cane to walk for assistance, Young said.

About five miles away, two hours later, Fullerton police were dispatched to a bus depot at 123 S. Pomona Ave.

Heimlich attacked then-56-year-old Vincent Valenzuela and took his wallet, Young said. When then-17-year-old Dominic Jebrail attempted to intercede on behalf of Valenzuela, Heimlich punched the teen in the mouth twice, Young said.

Valenzuela was hospitalized for his wounds, Young said.

After Officer Davis Crabtree arrested Heimlich at the scene, the defendant took off his shoes and whipped them at the officer, striking him in the right thigh and left shoulder, Young said.

Heimlich's attorney, Tom Nocella of the Alternate Defender's Office, did not dispute the attacks happened, but said his client has been diagnosed with schizoaffective and bipolar disorders and the defendant could not have formed any intent to kill Fitzgerald.

``He didn't get up with any intent that day to attack anyone,'' Nocella said. ``The evidence is not going to show any intent to kill.'' ``He's dealt with these issues his entire life,'' Nocella said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

Chase started and ended here

A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena Park, CA
Fullerton, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fullerton, CA
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rampage#Sentencing#Violent Crime#O C Cities#Fitzg
foxla.com

Vigil held for teens found shot to death in Colton

COLTON, Calif. - The family and friends of two teens who were found shot to death in Colton gathered to pay their respects at a vigil Thursday night. Earlier Thursday around 12:20 a.m., officers with the Colton Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Pine Street near Veterans Park. Responding officers found the two victims inside a crashed vehicle.
COLTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
truecrimedaily

SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
CORONA, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Man accused of bludgeoning aunt arrested after South Laguna standoff

A Laguna Beach man suspected of bludgeoning his aunt was arrested after a six-hour standoff Tuesday that ended after officers put tear gas into a South Laguna home. Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At 10:20 .m., a woman called...
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy