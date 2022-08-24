Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd can't make 14-0 lead stick, falls 35-21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to build a 14-0 lead, but mistakes on special teams added up, allowing the Keyser Golden Tornado to get back in the contest and then overtake RCB, 35-21, in the season opener for both teams.
WVNews
RCB soccer teams score twin victories over Wheeling Central
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and girls soccer teams to the Byrd Cage on Saturday — and sent them both back to the northern panhandle with identical defeats. RCB beat the Maroon Knights 4-1 in both varsity games, with...
WVNews
George loads
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to…
WVNews
rcb 12 outpacing wv 11.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and g…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Richards runs for 178 yards in Bulldogs' win over Hawks
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County coach Bobby Burnside admits the Bulldogs threw the ball more on Friday than they typically did last season — 14 times, to be exact. Doddridge County running back Seth Richards, however, still got his 28 carries and made the most...
WVNews
Lincoln girls move to 4-0; WVU women set for St. Francis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars improved their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 blanking of the Braxton County Eagles on Saturday. Payton Riley fired her second hat trick in as many games and Eden Ashcraft and Gracey Fortney added two goals each.
WVNews
DC 6 heads to the house on a 49 or 51 yard pass.JPG
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County coach Bobby Burnside admits the Bulldogs thre…
WVNews
Rotruck fires
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanislawczyk: Hard to spell, harder to tackle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
WVU hopes to get back on scoring track as it hosts Saint Francis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Held to no goals in two of its first three contests of the 2022 season, West Virginia's women's soccer team will work to shore up its attack when it hosts Saint Francis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. WVU put up five goals in a win over St. Joseph's a week ago, but trapping defense by Indiana and the overall strength of Penn State combined to keep the Mountaineers off the board in those two contests.
WVNews
WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
WVNews
Unbreakable WVU football records
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As an old-school journalist, one of the things I still do is read through media guides when they come out. (Note for Millennials, Gen Zers and the like: Media guides are printed compendia of the history and records of a team or sport. They're fast disappearing, but in some modes of work it's much more handy to have a printed version than a digital one.)
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Chamber Golf Tournament to feature cash prizes
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce has announced awards of $500 in cash for the winners and $300 for the runners-up during their yearly golf outing at the Barbour Country Club Sept. 9. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with play commencing at 10 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
PopCon returns to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVPopCon, officially the West Virginia Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention, is back this weekend at Mylan Park in Morgantown. “There’s a lot, lot, lot more than comics; there’s over 100 vendors and roughly probably 10 to 12 have some comics, with even a lower number that are focused just on comics this year,” organizer Jon Hayes said.
WVNews
BP Martin, BU Brown.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Bridgeport Indians began the 2022 campaign Friday seeki…
WVNews
Good Shot Judy performs energetic 'big amp jazz' at the Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Good Shot Judy performed American jazz standards and other classic chart-toppers with punk rock energy during a concert at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Friday night. “Good Shot Judy is self-described as a big amp jazz band. So you’re getting things from the...
WVNews
Barbara 'Bobbie' Lynn Ogden Berry
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Ogden Berry, 83, of Sneads Ferry, NC, formerly of Wallace, WV went home to the Lord, while in her daughter’s arms on August 20, 2022, following a long battle with coronary heart disease. She was born October 27th,...
WVNews
BU Tenney, Farmer, BP Galindo.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Bridgeport Indians began the 2022 campaign Friday seeki…
WVNews
West Virginia University opens new business school building
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has officially opened a new building to house its business school. The university says the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Reynolds Hall took place Friday at the Morgantown campus.
WVNews
One transported after vehicle accident on U.S. 50 eastbound near Salem, West Virginia
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Salem EMS transported one individual following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 eastbound, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The accident occurred before 12:30 p.m. near the West Main Street Salem exit.
WVNews
Calendar of events for Saturday
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival bocce ball tournament, begins at 9 a.m. Ferguson Memorial Park in Shinnston. Four-person teams/$25 per player. Food and drinks provided, prize money and 50/50 available. Register at DeMarco’s Market, 417 Pike St. in Shinnston day of or before.
Comments / 0