Fond Du Lac, WI

New playground opens in Fond du Lac

By Margaret Cahill
 4 days ago
At a ribbon cutting Tuesday evening, PTO president Vicki Neumann said the new playground will allow kids in and out of school to stay active through an obstacle course.

The new obstacle course aims to keep kids active

“We noticed a lot of the playground structures have platforms that kids can sit on,” Neumann said. “And we didn't want that. We wanted something that they were gonna run and play on.”

Pier Elementary students climb through the playground course

Neumann said in 2020, the principal approached the PTO asking them to look into creating new playground. The existing playground was growing old and needed repairs.

Kids can climb a rope course at the playground

The new playground cost an estimated $80,000, and Neumann said more improvements are in the works, including a half mile walking trail around the park.

The course includes several places for students and local children to climb.

Guest
3d ago

I think it's great that we spent 80,000 dollars on one playground but yet fond du lac doesn't have a playground for kids who are 2 years old or younger who can't climb on the playground equipment safely cuz it's for 3 and up and over half our playgrounds are in the hot sun so they can't even use the slides almost all summer, why can't the city spend money on the playground canopies that can give shade to some of the local slides for kids to play on or make a toddler/infant safe playground that gets power washed occasionally and I don't know how many if our playgrounds have cracks, broken or missing pieces and are super dirty like they never get power washed

