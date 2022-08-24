New playground opens in Fond du Lac

At a ribbon cutting Tuesday evening, PTO president Vicki Neumann said the new playground will allow kids in and out of school to stay active through an obstacle course.

Margaret Cahill, WGBA The new obstacle course aims to keep kids active

“We noticed a lot of the playground structures have platforms that kids can sit on,” Neumann said. “And we didn't want that. We wanted something that they were gonna run and play on.”

Margaret Cahill, WGBA Pier Elementary students climb through the playground course

Neumann said in 2020, the principal approached the PTO asking them to look into creating new playground. The existing playground was growing old and needed repairs.

Margaret Cahill, WGBA Kids can climb a rope course at the playground

The new playground cost an estimated $80,000, and Neumann said more improvements are in the works, including a half mile walking trail around the park.