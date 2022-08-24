ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Little Leaguer unleashes epic bat flip at World Series

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Little League World Series is a flippin’ good time.

Nicaragua’s Luis Garcia celebrated a three-run homer against Panama on Tuesday in Williamsport, Pa., with a serious bat flip, followed by a Hulk Hogan-esque call for some noise from his teammates and then punctuated his show by hitting the griddy at home plate.

The dinger broke open a scoreless game in the top of the fourth inning, sparking Nicaragua to an 8-1 romp in the International Bracket.

The bomb
The bat flip
The griddy #LLWS pic.twitter.com/FOgG6B2nDj

— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 23, 2022

Garcia’s squad will face the Caribbean team — winner of a 4-2 matchup with Canada — on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

NorthcentralPA.com

Accidental shooting sends Williamsport juvenile to hospital

Williamsport, Pa. -- Police and emergency personnel rushed to a residence on the 300 block of Louisa Street the evening of August 23 for reports of a gunshot. In this case, the 13-year-old male in the house was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, sustained at 7:40 p.m. according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police. EMS staff were able to stabilize the juvenile before transporting him to the hospital for further emergency treatment. While inside the residence officers located and secured the gun. Members of the Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating how the juvenile came to be in possession of the firearm. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
