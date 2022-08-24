Watch: Kentucky TE's Coach Vince Marrow Gives Update on TE Room

Vince Marrow spoke to the media following Kentucky's practice on Tuesday, breaking down where the tight end room stands with kickoff less than two weeks away.

Of all the players in the room, Marrow vaunted the most over the progression of redshirt freshman Jordan Dingle, someone who's impressed over the past couple of weeks in preseason camp:

"He's really, to me, the most complete guy right now," tight ends coach Vince Marrow said of Dingle. "When I say he's ahead of those guys, it isn't big separation, but it's separation to the point where the other guys are good, but Dingle's really doing some good stuff."

"How I want to describe Jordan is that I say he's like a Swiss army knife, he can do it all, but he's also a guy that's actually physical. People talk about his catches, but he blocked very physical in the scrimmage, that's the part that gets me, he's an all-around guy."

Marrow also spoke on Keaton Upshaw, who is returning from injury, as well as Izayah Cummings, who is transitioning over to tight end from wide receiver. You can watch the full media scrum above:

