Plainview, TX

Billy Dean headlines Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival concerts

By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Billy Dean is expected to headline the first of two Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival concerts starting around 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Harral Memorial Auditorium on Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus.

According to a news release, Tickets are on sale in advance for $35 and seats are limited. Tickets can be purchased at the Jimmy Dean Museum website.

Officials stated that Dean will perform his newly released country single critics describe as a “more introspective way of making country music”. Floydada native Jason Nutt and “Highway 70” open the show for Dean, who is unrelated to Jimmy Dean.

“Country music fans are showing their interest in ‘The Rest of It’s Mine,’ the first single off Dean’s album released in July,” said Gary Vaughn, who serves as marketing director for the festival. “Fans of Dean’s No. 1 singles like ‘Billy the Kid’, “Only Here for a While” and ‘Somewhere in My Broken Heart’ are excited to see his latest single moving in the charts, and the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival is thrilled to have him perform in Plainview.”

Officials said Dean is expected to open up with his “An Evening with Billy Dean” concert. Noel and Ben Haggard, sons of country music star Merle Haggard, wrap up the festival Saturday night, Sept. 17, with a nostalgic musical tribute to their father. Local musicians Steve Burris and the High Plains Drifters get the music started before the Merle Haggard Tribute.

According to Festival officials, Smith Auto Family will sponsor the Friday night concert and United Supermarkets will sponsor the Saturday night tribute.

“Although he’s been called the James Taylor of country music, Billy Dean’s newest release is peppered with hints of Jimmy Buffett’s music, a tribute to Billy’s Florida roots,” Vaughn said. “We’re taking the festival up a notch this year with Billy Dean, as well as an indoor venue for the free arts and crafts festival on Saturday. We’re closing with the Merle Haggard Tribute. It’s easy to see why this festival celebrating the life of hometown entertainer and entrepreneur Jimmy Dean is growing.”

Officials added that the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival will also feature a day event, free of charge on Sept. 17 that includes music, arts and crafts vendors, and food trucks.

Officials with Wayland Baptist University said up to 50 arts and craft vendors are expected to be inside Laney Activities Center on Wayland’s Plainview campus. Plus, food trucks from across the region will offer delicious cuisine outside the building, where stage performers include The Royal Priesthood, a gospel music group from Happy Union Baptist Church; Adaryll Jordan, an energetic saxophone player from West Texas; David Lee Rodriguez, a Grammy-nominated Tejano singer; and the High Plains Drifters in a warm-up prior to opening for Saturday night tribute. Officals said proceeds aim to benefit the Jimmy Dean Museum.

The newest attraction at the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival according to Wayland Baptist will be Painting with a Twang, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sept. 17 and is sponsored by High Plains Concrete. University officials said tickets are $15, and seating is limited to the first 30.

During the session, artists from Lubbock-based Painting with a Twist will assist participants with creating “Hello Fall” art pieces while sipping cool lemonade, one of Jimmy Dean’s favorite beverages. All supplies are provided; each participant takes home the 16”x20” completed canvas to reserve a seat visit, here.

“This is a celebration with something for everyone,” Vaughn said. “This event will be like Jimmy Dean, the man we honor — bigger than life.”

For more information on the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival concerts, visit here.

