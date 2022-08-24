Fatty foods were first found hazardous to health in 1940s research correlating high-fat diets with high-cholesterol levels. There is merit to this. Man-made trans fats and some saturated fats are associated with an imbalance in cholesterol levels and heart disease. But not all fatty foods are bad for you. There are plenty of good fats for heart health, like monounsaturated fats — in olive oil — and polyunsaturated fats — in fish, walnuts and canola oil. Unfortunately by the 1980s, the low-fat fad had taken over. Fats — both good and bad — began to phase out of the American diet. Even in the 21st century, a low-fat diet has been an essential tool to combat obesity and reach better heart health. Ironically, the low-fat foods we’ve spent decades touting may not be the healthier option at all. A 2016 study by Stanford researchers actually found higher sugar content in low-fat renditions of products. This is because in order to make low-fat products palatable, food scientists often offset the loss of fat by increasing sugar content. This common exchange — fat for sugar — is problematic.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO