DAWSON: U.Va. dining should provide nutritional content of all foods and drinks it offers
Fatty foods were first found hazardous to health in 1940s research correlating high-fat diets with high-cholesterol levels. There is merit to this. Man-made trans fats and some saturated fats are associated with an imbalance in cholesterol levels and heart disease. But not all fatty foods are bad for you. There are plenty of good fats for heart health, like monounsaturated fats — in olive oil — and polyunsaturated fats — in fish, walnuts and canola oil. Unfortunately by the 1980s, the low-fat fad had taken over. Fats — both good and bad — began to phase out of the American diet. Even in the 21st century, a low-fat diet has been an essential tool to combat obesity and reach better heart health. Ironically, the low-fat foods we’ve spent decades touting may not be the healthier option at all. A 2016 study by Stanford researchers actually found higher sugar content in low-fat renditions of products. This is because in order to make low-fat products palatable, food scientists often offset the loss of fat by increasing sugar content. This common exchange — fat for sugar — is problematic.
Previewing the 2022 field hockey season
With strong offensive and defensive returners, as well as a versatile incoming class, Virginia field hockey looks prepared to take on a highly competitive ACC, which has seven teams in the top 20 of the NFHCA Poll. As Coach Michele Madison’s seventeenth season approaches, utilization of the freshman class as well as cohesion with returning players are the keys to navigating a tricky schedule.
No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer defeats No. 11 Georgetown on the road
The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team faced their first real test of the year as they traveled to Shaw Field to take on No. 11 Georgetown (1-1-1, 0-0 Big East). In a tightly contested match, a 54th minute goal from graduate student forward Haley Hopkins proved to be the difference maker in a 1-0 victory for the Cavaliers (3-0, 0-0 ACC) Thursday.
Virginia volleyball 2022-23 preview
After a difficult 2021-22 season, the Virginia volleyball team is looking to continue rebuilding in its second season under the command of Coach Shannon Wells. Despite a key departure, the Cavaliers bring in a number of new faces that will hopefully put the team in position to win multiple games in a fiercely competitive ACC that has seen them win just one game over the past two seasons.
Men’s soccer falls to Xavier 1-0 in season opener
On a warm summer night in Charlottesville, the Virginia men’s soccer team faced off against Xavier for its opening game of the season Thursday. The Cavaliers (0-1-0, ACC 0-0-0) displayed impressive control of the game until its final few minutes, when the Musketeers (1-0-0) capitalized on their third shot of the game.
Previewing the men’s soccer roster
After a tough 2021-22 season when Virginia went 6-9-3 overall and just 2-5-1 in the ACC, the Cavaliers are looking to rebound with some strong new additions to their team. An important aspect of the Virginia men’s soccer team is how young of a team this was last season. Out of the 17 players who played in 10 or more games last year, 12 are returning.
Charlottesville Police Department records no arrests at Wertland Street Block Party
Neither the University Police Department nor the Charlottesville Police Department made any arrests at the annual Wertland Street Block Party. However, the Charlottesville Police Department reported the arrests of four students in its Daily Arrest Log Aug. 19 and 20 that did not occur in the direct vicinity of the party.
