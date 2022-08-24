Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Brewery Calendar: Week of Aug. 22
Editor’s note: Elk Grove is the home of five brewery taprooms and they all host events such as concerts, comedy nights, pop-up shows, and trivia games. The Citizen created a new calendar series to highlight such offerings. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Old Town Taphouse (9676 Railroad St.): Aug. 25...
Week One Football: Predictions and welcome to Elk Grove, De LaSalle
For the first time, local football fans will be able to see high school gridiron power De LaSalle play in Elk Grove. The Spartan’s formidable football machine will play Friday at Monterey Trail’s Mark Macres Stadium against the Mustangs. Last season De LaSalle rolled over Monterey Trail, 68-6,...
More details emerge on assault at MT High
A 15-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly striking a classmate’s head with a fire extinguisher at Monterey Trail High School’s cafeteria during lunchtime on Aug. 17. The victim, age 15, was taken to a hospital after suffering blunt force traumas. Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies identified and arrested the...
