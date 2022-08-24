ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves

The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
ATLANTA, GA
Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB world reacts to Bryce Harper news

Bryce Harper dominated Minor League pitching during the first two games of his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. That’s all that the Philadelphia Phillies needed to see from the two-time National League MVP. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson announced on Thursday that the Phillies will activate Harper...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Bryce Harper continues his extraordinary rehab assignment

Bryce Harper showed no signs of rust on the first day of his rehab assignment on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Phillies‘ superstar homered in his first at-bat, hit another one later in the game, and drew two walks. One day later, Harper was right back at it. Harper was again...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
Reds player goes viral for heated argument with Phillies fan

The Cincinnati Reds are not having a very good 2022 Major League Baseball season, sitting with just a 48-75 record in late August. Naturally, that would have some members of the clubhouse a little bit frustrated. And that frustration appeared to boil over on Thursday night when outfielder Jake Fraley got into an argument with a group of Philadelphia Phillies fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB world reacts to Julio Rodríguez’s huge contract extension

Less than a year into his Major League Baseball career, Julio Rodríguez has made a big impression. That impression has earned a massive payday from the Seattle Mariners. Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com was the first to report the deal. The specifics of the deal depend on options and whether...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL world reacts to league’s Matt Araiza response

The NFL world was shocked on Thursday when news broke that current Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza was accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in 2021. Despite the civil lawsuit, Araiza is still on the Bills’ active roster, and it looks like there’s a chance it stays that way.
NFL
7’6″ center leaving NBA to play in China

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. Before this news, Fall was the tallest current player in the NBA at 7-foot-6. Fall — who is from Senegal and...
NBA
Braves mascot stiff-arms, pancakes children in football game

During halftime of Saturday’s NFL preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, another football game was played, and it featured an MLB mascot showing no mercy vs children. Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper brought vicious stiff-arms as a ball-carrier and pancaked the opposition on both...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB fans react to Kyle Schwarber crushing massive homer for No. 35

While Kyle Schwarber led the National League and was second in all of baseball in home runs heading into the day, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger was in something of a power drought. His last home run came on Aug. 5. During Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, that changed in a big way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL world reacts to kid’s insane viral hockey goal

It seems like youth athletes are getting better and more talented as the years go on, and a recent viral goal from a youth hockey player only makes that clearer. In a video shared on Twitter, a young hockey player was on a breakaway with just the opposing goalie left to beat. That’s when he pulled off an absolutely amazing move to score the goal that has since gone viral.
Watch how minor league strike zone challenge system works

In a season full of truly terrible and mind-numbing Major League Baseball umpire decisions, the ongoing test of MLB’s automated strike zone experiment in Triple-A has been providing baseball fans with a view into what it might look like one day to have robot umps. The system has been...
