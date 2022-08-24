Play Maysie is a portable dollhouse created by a Cleveland mom who saw a need for a toy that could easily go wherever the child goes. Play Maysie has a variety of different themed dollhouses and is perfect for a boy or girl. The toy has gotten nationwide acclaim including accolades from Magnolia's Joanna Gaines. Fox 8's Kristi Capel caught up with the busy entrepreneur to get all the exciting details about the grand opening of the first Play Maysie store in downtown Cleveland in the historic arcade. To learn more about this wonderful product and other items that will be sold in the store visit: https://playmaysie.com/

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO