End of August plans? Here’s your weekend forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partially clearing skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s and a little breezy. Humidity will be falling and it will feel more refreshing first thing in the morning. There could be some areas of patchy fog. Seasonable to steamy this weekend. Take your pick! No rain,...
Small chance for showers tonight
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Humidity will be rising slightly today and tonight. Small chance of a shower Thursday night through Friday morning. Overall coverage will stay under 40% from midnight through noon Friday. After mid-afternoon Friday, the forecast will trend dry and less humid/cooler. Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:
Cleveland Garlic Festival
The smelliest festival in Northeast Ohio! Enjoy the Cleveland Garlic Festival this weekend!
Show Info: August 25, 2022
Learn how to bake and cake decorate! Take a class with Annie’s Signature Sweets. Squeaky clean inside and out! Find a Blue Falls Car Wash location by visiting them online. The smelliest festival in Northeast Ohio! Enjoy the Cleveland Garlic Festival this weekend!. Rust Belt Riders. Go green with...
Play Maysie store opens in Cleveland Arcade
Play Maysie is a portable dollhouse created by a Cleveland mom who saw a need for a toy that could easily go wherever the child goes. Play Maysie has a variety of different themed dollhouses and is perfect for a boy or girl. The toy has gotten nationwide acclaim including accolades from Magnolia's Joanna Gaines. Fox 8's Kristi Capel caught up with the busy entrepreneur to get all the exciting details about the grand opening of the first Play Maysie store in downtown Cleveland in the historic arcade. To learn more about this wonderful product and other items that will be sold in the store visit: https://playmaysie.com/
Wake up with the West Geauga ‘Wolverine’ High School Marching Band
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The West Geauga High School Marching Band woke up Fox 8 viewers this morning in a ‘big’ way! The talented band is under the direction of Jason Branch. Fox 8’s Todd Meany was in his glory with the band as they performed on the plaza of the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.
Missing: Tynasia Cheffin
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Tynasia Cheffin is 17. The teen has been missing from Akron since August 6. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2530.
Kenny's having a ball on the bocce court
Bocce players and fans from all over the Midwest are coming to Wickliffe for the 38th Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce hosted by the Wickliffe Italian-American Club. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton rolls some bocce balls and learns more about this highly anticipated tournament. The event has become so popular it's grown into an Italian-American festival with food, live music and lots of family-friendly shows and activities. To learn more visit: https://wickliffeianda.com/
Gravity-Defying Sculptures
Enjoy 21 outdoor sculptures! The Sandusky Library is located on East Shoreline Drive in Sandusky.
Police chase begins in Parma and ends in Cleveland
Here is a look at the scene in Cleveland where a police chase that started in Parma ended. Several police vehicles were damaged.
Firestone High School's 50th reunion hopes bring 'Save The Music' to Akron school
Kudos to the reunion committee of Firestone High School's Class of '72 as they plan their upcoming reunion weekend. In addition to getting together with former classmates, members are working hard to raise $20,000 to bring Save The Music curriculum to an underserved Akron elementary school. The class of '72 is raising money many ways including a book 'Akron Rocks: A Tribute to the Rubber City' and also a custom designed guitar pedal by EarthQuaker Devices of Akron. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more. To learn more visit: https://donate.savethemusic.org/campaign/firestone-high-school-reunion-committee/c383750.
‘I wouldn’t be standing here’: Woman saves Cleveland officer’s life
Welcoming students on their first day back at school is something Cleveland Police Sgt. Ray O’Connor looks forward to every year. However everything changed dramatically when he felt a most unfriendly sting supplied by a nearby beehive.
