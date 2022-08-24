Sophomore defender Alexandra Pulaski dribbles away from the Illini opposition on Aug. 25. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler women’s soccer team lost a tightly contested game at home on Aug. 25 to Illinois. The Bulldogs were riding high after their impressive victory last weekend against the Michigan Wolverines, but could not repeat the result against similar Big Ten opposition. This early season loss drops the Bulldogs to 2-1 on the year.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO