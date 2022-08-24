Read full article on original website
John H. Kanetsky, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Kanetsky, age 70, of Hubbard passed away at home on Monday, August 22, 2022. John was born July 11, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Albert & Mary (Martinko) Kanetsky. He was a 1970 graduate of Ursuline High School. Throughout his life,...
Anthony “Tony” J. Mladenoff, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” J. Mladenoff was born January 1, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio to Pauline (Prodenoff) and Jordan Mladenoff, of Macedonian heritage. Early in life, he served as an altar boy at the Macedonian Bulgarian Holy Ghost Orthodox Church. Before graduating from Austintown Fitch...
Frank ” Chico” J. Mancini, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. “Chico” Mancini was born February 4, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the fourth child of Dominic and Tilde (Scarchilli) Mancini, both from Morolo, Italy. As a child, he was called “Chico” by his mother and the neighbors in their east...
Harry “Fred” Coates, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Fred” Coates, 86, of Girard, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born March 21, 1936 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Harry and Anna (Blews) Coates.
Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr. will be held Friday September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Hood transitioned to his heavenly home on August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Daryl arrived...
Donna Jean Parrott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Parrott, 78, of 2932 Clearwater Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born November 22, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and...
Eleanor L. Donatiello, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Donatiello, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born July 21, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hannah Owens Morris and came to the Youngstown area after her marriage.
Benjamin James Phillips, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin J. Phillips, age 79 of Canton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Canton Christian Home in Canton, Ohio. He was born on September 30, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth W. Phillips...
Lynda J. Smith Sciortino, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda J. Smith Sciortino, 88, passed away early Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House. Lynda was born October 5, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert K. and Mary Ellen Mailey Smythe. A lifelong resident of Youngstown,...
Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio, will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on Saturday, August 20,...
Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., 80, died Saturday evening, August 20, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Eugene was born December 28, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene L. and Ethel Davies Fitch. Eugene was a graduate of Lowellville High School and received his degree in theology...
Karen Ann Black, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 23, 2022, Karen Ann Black, age 68, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on November 10, 1953 George Koivula and Patricia (Dix) Koivula Gibson. Karen is survived by her daughters, Brianne Jurina of Wichita Falls,...
Charles Grimm, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Grimm, 71, died Wednesday, August 24,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Born February 4, 1951 in Bedford, Ohio, he was a son of the late Marcel N. and Ruth E. (Raymond) Grimm. He worked in the propane gas industry his whole career. Chip was a...
Myrtle Alice Lacy, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Alice Lacy, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home. She was born March 3, 1941, in Gauley Bridge, West Viginia, a daughter of Carmel R. and Mildred K. (Wills) Cole. She attended the Gauley Bridge School in West...
John Stanley Zelinka, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Stanley Zelinka, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor. John was born December 12, 1934, the son of the late Stanley Patrick Zelinka and Jennie Pauline Cikovich Zelinka and lived in the area most of his life. He was a...
Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, 84, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown. He was born December 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John S. and Josephine Villio Guarino. Maurice, known to his family and...
Elizabeth Wainwright, Beachwood, Ohio
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Wainwright, 93, of Beachwood, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:34 a.m. at Montefiore of Menorah Park, following an extended illness. She was born February 25, 1929 in Galeton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Russell and Willie Mae Moody Wainwright, residing in...
Kevin Michael Hiniker, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer. He...
Richard P. “Dick” Regano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. “Dick” Regano 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hospice House. Richard was born on June 29, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Anne Petrony Regano. A 1954 graduate of South High School, Richard was...
Richard England, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard England of East Palestine, Ohio fell asleep in death on Sunday, August 21, 2022, with his wife, Marlene, family and friends by his side. He was born in Ellsworth, Ohio on September 7, 1932, to Herbert and Ethel England. He was raised on...
