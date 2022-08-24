ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneydining.com

Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!

For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
TheStreet

Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park

Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
WDW News Today

New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Attractions...
WDW News Today

Changes to Park Pass Reservation Process at Walt Disney World Coming Soon

As of tomorrow, changes coming to the Park Pass reservation process at Walt Disney World will allow guests to book more passes in one transaction. Beginning August 23rd, guests can book Park Pass reservations across all ticket types, including single-day tickets and Annual Passes, at the same time. Additionally, the limit of tickets that can have passes reserved will expand to 30, more than double the current number of 12. This should better accommodate larger groups. Finally, guests can now change their date and park on their reservation without having to cancel it outright.
WDW News Today

New Stitch Fog Wand Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Stitch fog wand featuring the alien in his red spaceship is available at Walt Disney World. We found these wands at Big Top Souvenirs in Magic Kingdom. Stitch Fog Wand – $30. The wand’s...
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet to Be Delivered This Fall

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new complimentary Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet will be delivered to Passholders this fall. The new magnet design and release date have not been announced yet. While recent magnets were only available for pickup at...
