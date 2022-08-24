Read full article on original website
My party of 2 spent $85 at Hollywood Brown Derby in Disney World, and it's one of my favorite restaurants in the park
I've dined at hundreds of restaurants and lounges across the parks and resorts, so I wanted to see how the old-Hollywood-inspired spot stacked up.
disneydining.com
Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!
For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
WDW News Today
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
WDW News Today
New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Attractions...
WDW News Today
Changes to Park Pass Reservation Process at Walt Disney World Coming Soon
As of tomorrow, changes coming to the Park Pass reservation process at Walt Disney World will allow guests to book more passes in one transaction. Beginning August 23rd, guests can book Park Pass reservations across all ticket types, including single-day tickets and Annual Passes, at the same time. Additionally, the limit of tickets that can have passes reserved will expand to 30, more than double the current number of 12. This should better accommodate larger groups. Finally, guests can now change their date and park on their reservation without having to cancel it outright.
WDW News Today
New Stitch Fog Wand Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Stitch fog wand featuring the alien in his red spaceship is available at Walt Disney World. We found these wands at Big Top Souvenirs in Magic Kingdom. Stitch Fog Wand – $30. The wand’s...
WDW News Today
New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages Going on Sale for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak Residents
Starting today, August 25, new voyage dates are going on sale for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents. Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents can book Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages for dates through September 2023. For more information on booking your next...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mermaid Tail Cupcake Returns to Disney’s Art of Animation Resort for World Princess Week
For World Princess Week, the Mermaid Tail Cupcake has returned to Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Unlike the other celebratory treats, this cupcake will stick around past August 27 (though beyond that, no official end date has been confirmed). Mermaid Tail Cupcake – $6.29.
WDW News Today
Disney One Family, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mystery Set, and More Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A whole slew of pins have come to the Disneyland Resort this week, including the Disney One Family pins from the 2022 Pin Celebration. A few other limited edition pins were also released this week, so let’s take a look at everything new!
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club, Annual Passholder, and More Early Booking Dates Announced for 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
While the general public will be able to book 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages starting September 1, other groups can book earlier than that. Early bookings opened for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents yesterday and invited “Star Wars” affinity groups today. Disney Vacation Club Members...
WDW News Today
Goofy Van Disney Vacation Club Billboard Painted With Primer During Refurbishment at Walt Disney World
The Goofy driving a van Disney Vacation Club billboard at Walt Disney World has been painted with white primer. Painting began earlier this month but the entire 3-D billboard is now white. Primer is added before new colors are painted over it. Goofy remains in the driver’s seat, with Pluto...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/24/22 (Construction Progress in Tomorrowland, $600 Vera Wang Ears, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a beautiful, sunny day here so let’s start making our way around the park. “Think of the happiest things!” It’s the same as having wings! We’d love this new mug in the Emporium for our morning coffee. The very...
After trying three recipes from the Unofficial Disney Parks cookbook, I can definitely say it's the most magical cookbook I own
After baking my way through the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook, I'd recommend it to experienced bakers and hard-core Disney fans.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet to Be Delivered This Fall
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new complimentary Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet will be delivered to Passholders this fall. The new magnet design and release date have not been announced yet. While recent magnets were only available for pickup at...
