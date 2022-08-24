Read full article on original website
Homa, Morikawa Playing Better Than Scheffler but Are Far Behind
Former Cal golfers will make lots of money but third round of Tour Championship is halted by inclement weather
Ready or not, here comes Trey Lance
Trey Lance may or may not be ready to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He’s surely not a finished product, and given his path to the starting job that includes not playing a full season of football since 2019 at North Dakota State, his learning curve could be larger than usual for quarterbacks transitioning to the NFL. Regardless of whether he’s had enough work to ready himself for Sept. 11 in Chicago when the 49ers open their 2022 campaign, Lance is going to be the starter.
