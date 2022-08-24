ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Waters, Burton head to November runoff for Jacksonville Sheriff

By Steven Ponson
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ3wn_0hSkWUPQ00

Jacksonville FL — On election night Tuesday, none of the candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff received 50% +1 of the vote meaning the race will head to a runoff in November between Republican TK Waters and Democrat Lakesha Burton. During comments, Tuesday night both candidates say are looking ahead to November.

During election night, Burton spoke first.

“To the citizens of Duval County, I will lead from the front, I will be visible, accessible, and accountable to you. I will enforce the law. I will protect your rights”. Burton says.

Moments later TK Waters spoke to supporters. He says his campaign will carry the momentum into the November election.

“We’re gonna run our race with integrity as we have done, we’re gonna remain professional as we have done”. Waters says.

This special election came about when Mike Williams retired amid a controversial move to Nassau County.

The winner of the race for sheriff will take over for the rest of William’s term which ends at the end of June.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Troubled Jacksonville apartment complex declared public nuisance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has reported on issues at a troubled Eastside apartment complex for more than a decade, and on Thursday, the city of Jacksonville declared it a public nuisance. Now, the Downtown East Apartments, which were once known as the Franklin Arms Apartments, are being...
First Coast News

Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Foolio appears in Duval court, state seeks gang witness to testify in traffic case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a rare court appearance Thursday at what was scheduled to be the final hearing before his trial begins Monday. Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to suppress all evidence in the case, saying there was no probable cause for the stop and no evidence of fleeing or eluding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Special election: Who will be Jacksonville’s next sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday is the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. After Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his sudden retirement amid controversy about his move from Duval to Nassau County, the candidates who had been vying to replace the term-limited Williams in the March 2023 municipal election suddenly had their timetable moved up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board candidates
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win races for Duval County School Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The largest district in this corner of the state, Duval County, had two contested school board races. In District 2, April Carney -- a local small business owner -- won the race against incumbent Elizabeth Andersen, a licensed mental health counselor and former teacher, who recently served as the board’s chairwoman.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Jacksonville Sheriff#Republican#Democrat#T K Waters#Cox Media Group
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated

Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News4Jax.com

2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
963
Followers
3K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy