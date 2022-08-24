Read full article on original website
northroyaltonathletics.com
Even par for Swab
On August 25th the Varsity Bears had their first 9-hole match of the season. The Bears traveled to Bunker Hill to take on Strongsville. The Mustangs defeated the Bears 165 to 161. David Swab led the way for the Bears with an even par 36. David birdied the first hole...
northroyaltonathletics.com
Varsity Golf – NoRo Nation proud
On Friday August 26th the Varsity Bears traveled to the Mansfield area for the Madison Invitational. With a 6A departure from NRHS, the Bears were up bright and early for today’s event!. The Bears did NoRo nation proud, coming in first place in this 12-team event at Oak Tree...
spectrumnews1.com
Massillon tops GlenOak in OHSAA Game of the Week
Massillon beat GlenOak 35-7, to improve to 1-1 in Friday's OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1. The Tigers will play Mansfield Senrior next week, while the Golden Eagles (1-1) visit Austintown Fitch.
Two 50+ yard scores in first two plays propel Fitch past McKinley
Austintown Fitch will host GlenOak in week three.
cantontiger.org
Matt Schieffer Excited to Come to Canton
Matt Schieffer, newcomer to Canton, makes a great first impression. Schieffer gets to fulfill his dream everyday as a job. Schieffer enjoys helping students see their progress in not only school subjects, but also in the weight room. Not only is Schieffer an addition to our coaching staff, but also an addition to our teaching staff. On top of all this, he is also our new STUCO representative.
barbertonherald.com
Sports preview for Friday Night Football
Oct. 4, 1985- In the first game ever played vs Stow, Roy Ferguson scores on runs of 3 and 4 yards and Pat Boone scores on a 2-yard run as Magics win 20-7. Sept. 20, 1991- Tony Palmer has three of the Magics’ four interceptions and Clyde Watkins a fumble recovery in a 20-6 win over the Bulldogs. Scott Loeffler goes 9-18 for 129 yards, including three to Jimmy Six for 60 yards. Brian Brown contributes two field goals.
northroyaltonathletics.com
CAR RAFFLE HAS RETURNED.
THE NORTH ROYALTON STADIUM FOUNDATION IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE CAR RAFFLE HAS RETURNED. THE RAFFLE WILL SUPPORT ALL ATHLETIC TEAMS, BAND AND ORGANIZATIONS IN THE NORTH ROYALTON SCHOOL DISTRICT. YOU CAN PURCHASE TICKETS FROM A VARIETY OF DIFFERENT TEAMS, BAND AND ORGANIZATION MEMBERS IN THE DISTRICT. ONLY $10.00 PER...
whbc.com
Check These Overnight Road and Ramp Closures Before Heading to Football Game
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are a number of ODOT road closures overnight Friday night through Saturday morning. Also, I-77 NB closing at Rt 224/I-277 again. Detour onto to Rt 224 East.
Farm and Dairy
Ranch home on 6+ acres, shop, mostly wooded, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 10037 FALLS SPRING RD. NW, DUNDEE, OH 44624. From I-77 in Strasburg take SR-250 west for 3.8 miles, then turn left at Y to stay on US-250, in approx. 1 mile turn left onto SR-93, and in half a mile turn left onto Falls Spring Rd. NW to auction location. Watch for KIKO signs.
These NE Ohio communities have the harshest penalties for passing school buses
In some northeast Ohio communities, motorists could face fines up to $1,000 or a month behind bars if caught illegally passing a stopped school bus. In most communities whose ordinances FOX 8 reviewed, the penalty for passing a school bus that has stopped to take on or let off children — regardless of whether has a stop-sign arm deployed — is the same as the state's: a misdemeanor count with a fine of no more than $500 and a possibility of the highest level of license suspension, up to one year. It's also two points on your license.
weeklyvillager.com
All’s Fair In…Maybe Not
Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
whbc.com
Missing in Louisville: Stolen Fire Hydrant
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Missing in Louisville: one fire hydrant. Police in the Constitution City are looking for the man and woman who made off with the fire plug along Baier Avenue this week. They posted surveillance video of the incident on social media. It had...
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE 1930 Model A, coins, guns, mowers, tools, antiques, toys, and misc.
Pick Up Location: Massillon, Ohio 44647 (address will be on. Pick Up Date: Wednesday, Sept. 7th from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. Partial List: 1930 model A coupe, runs good; misc. model A parts; Murray riding mower, 30’’deck; (2) long guns, Stevens 12ga sxs, Marlin 410; (4) hand guns, Titan 25ca, H&R 22 LR, Titan 38spec, Beretta 22 LR; buffalo nickles; wheat pennies; silver certificates; Kennedy halves; vintage metal toys; good variety of misc shop tools; vintage wooden work bench; antique furniture; hand tools; & much more with over 100 lots.
Local dealership among only 3 in state to win award
A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It's a President's Club Award from GM Financial.
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
Ex-Woodmere mayor, MLB pitcher, sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for buying credit cards on dark web, buying $10k in gas for Amazon truck
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Former Woodmere Mayor and Florida Marlins pitcher Charles Smith will spend nearly three years in federal prison for buying hundreds of stolen credit card numbers off the dark web and using the information to pay for more than $10,000 worth of gas for his Amazon delivery truck.
27 First News
Youngstown area autumn frost and freeze guide
(WKBN) – Though we aren’t seeing it on the thermometers right now, hints of fall are starting to pop up. Kids are heading back to school, our amount of daylight is shortening, you can find fall decorations in stores, and pumpkin spice lattes are creeping back onto coffee shop menus.
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
