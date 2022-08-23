Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
ComicBook
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
ComicBook
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Comments On CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match Airing On Free TV
CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 29, 2022, however, the following Friday Punk announced he would be out of action for the near future as he sustained an injury that required surgery. Instead of stripping Punk of his title, AEW crowned an Interim AEW World Champion in the main event of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door when Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi for the title. Moxley has defended the title in Punk's absence, however, with Punk returning to AEW two weeks ago, fans knew the two wrestlers would be on a collision course. Last Wednesday it was announced that Punk and Moxley would wrestle for the AEW Undisputed World Championship on the August 24 edition of "Dynamite."
PWMania
Backstage News on the Decision to Have CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW world champion CM Punk will square off against the interim world champion Jon Moxley in a unification match. The match that will now air on Dynamite rather than All Out was not initially planned, and “multiple plans” for the PPV have apparently changed, according to Fightful Select.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Thinks It's 'Disgraceful' When Indie Promotions Don't Include One Type Of Performer
Since her release from WWE in late 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been doing her part to make the women's wrestling scene outside of WWE more meaningful. Over the last eight months, she's become the inaugural XPW Women's Champion and MLW Featherweight Champion, won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time, and even added an Impact Knockout's Tag Team Title run along the way. But for all the good Valkyrie is doing for women's wrestling, she's more than aware there's still work to be done.
411mania.com
Various News: Tony Nese Teases Ruining CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley, Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT 2.0, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Nese hinted that he may try to ruin tonight’s AEW World title match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. Moxley attacked Nese on his way to the ring last week. He wrote: “Would be a shame if someone ruined this….”
411mania.com
Various News: Booker T Comments on Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, IGN Looks at AEW Fight Forever at Gamescom
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke on Jeff Jarrett’s exit from WWE as the SVP of Live Events on his Hall of Fame Podcast. He said the following on Jeff Jarrett:. “That was a shock. I did not see that one coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago, Ric Flair’s Last Match as well as his WWE duties. And now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company. And Jeff Jarrett, I must say, I always got along with Jeff really well. Jeff was a guy when I first won the World Heavyweight Championship, Jeff Jarrett was there. He was the guy that had to pass the reins over to me, which he did so graciously. That’s what I wanted to say about Jeff Jarrett more than anything. He wasn’t a guy that was thinking about his image or anything like that or how he was going to look putting me over. I heard Jeff Jarrett talking about it that night, and he said that’s one of the proudest moments of his wrestling career, being the one that lost to Booker T for his first World Heavyweight Championship. That says a lot about the dude.”
Yardbarker
Mickie James, Tag Title Bout, More Set For 9/1 IMPACT Wrestling
The lineup for the September 1 IMPACT is loaded. Following tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXS, multiple segments were made for next week’s episode and they all could have major implications moving forward. Firstly, The Good Brothers will defend their IMPACT Tag Team Championship against the OGK, Mike...
411mania.com
Various News: More AEW Stars at Gamescom, Chris Jericho Interviews Tyrus, Today’s WWE NXT UK Lineup
– AEW has announced that Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Angelico are taking part in a meet and greet today at Gamescom at the THQ Nordic booth to promote AEW Fight Forever. PWInsider reports that there were over 2000 people in the line for the meet and greet well before it was supposed to start.
411mania.com
Impact News: VXT Defeat Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim On Impact Wrestling, Killer Kelly Chokes Out Tasha Steelz
– VXT picked up a win against Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim in tag team action on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo beat Grace and Yim on tonight’s show ahead of Purrazzo’s match with Masha Slamovich on next week’s show, which will determine the #1 contendership for Grace’s Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory:
411mania.com
Impact News: Time Machine Pick Up Win In Impact Wrestling Main Event, Heath Takes Out Eddie Edwards
– Time Machine picked up a win in the main event of tonight’s Impact Wrestling. KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin defeated Violent by Design on tonight’s show, and you can see some clips from the match below:. – Heath wiped out Eddie Edwards on tonight’s show as...
411mania.com
NJPW Announces Three Mixed Tag Matches for Historic X-Over
– As previously reported, NJPW and STARDOM are going to hold a joint event later this November called Historic X-Over. Earlier today, New Japan announced the first three matchups for the event, featuring top stars working mixed tag team bouts. Hiroshi Tanahashi will be teaming with Utami Hayshishita against Hirooki...
wrestlinginc.com
Multiple AEW Stars Announced For Upcoming NJPW Shows
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is running several shows in the United States and England over the next couple of months, and they will involve several AEW stars. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, his ally Eddie Kingston, and Kingston's long-time friend, Homicide will be taking on IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in trios action at the NJPW Strong Autumn Auction event on September 11. Rocky Romero will also be squaring off against Shingo Takagi in single's competition on the same show — Romero has made sporadic appearances for AEW over the last year due to the working relationship between the two companies.
Yardbarker
Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy Set For AEW All Out, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Also Announced
Christian Cage has accepted Jungle Boy’s challenge for a match at AEW All Out, and another match has been added to the stacked card as well. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage — sporting an arm brace following his attack at the hands of Jungle Boy last week — said that he attempted to extend an olive branch to Jungle Boy for costing them the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, he says Jungle Boy thinks he’s better and smarter than he is, but he’ll never be as smart as Cage, and that he accepted his match.
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii & More Set For NJPW Autumn Action
NJPW has announced the first matches for NJPW Autumn Action next month featuring Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii, and more. The company announced the following matches on Thursday for the September 11th taping, which is an NJPW Strong taping:. * Homicide, Wheeler Yuta, & Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White & Good...
wrestlinginc.com
Briscoes Name WWE Star They Want To See Back In ROH
With Ring of Honor under new management following Tony Khan's purchasing of the company back in March, the vision for ROH moving forward may change, butsome of the old talent remains. The Briscoes have been with Ring of Honor since 2003 and have won a staggering 12 ROH Tag Team Championships for a combined total of 1,375 days. They most recently held the titles in April before losing them to FTR in a heavily-praised, almost 30-minute encounter. But he Ring of Honor brand was built off of more than just one tag team, and the Briscoes would like to see a familiar face back in the company moving forward.
Design Revealed For IWGP Women's Championship
Fans now have an early idea as to what the IWGP Women's Championship will look like. On August 22, NJPW announced that the first-ever champion will be crowned at the Historic X-Over event, which will be held on November 20. The show will feature the finals of the tournament that will determine the inaugural champion. The participants of the finals will be determined throughout the rest of the bracket, which will take place across NJPW Royal Quest II night two, STARDOM's October 22 event, and STARDOM's show on October 23.
Masha Slamovich Hopes To Have A Deathmatch In IMPACT Wrestling
Masha Slamovich has emerged as one of the top Knockouts in IMPACT Wrestling over the past year, targeting and taking out other Knockouts one by one. Slamovich has become an assassin on-screen, letting victims know she is coming for them and then dismantling them when they get in the ring. Her latest target is IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
