WGAL
2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County
Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Work begins in Phillipsburg to keep lead out of drinking water
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Crews hired by Aqua New Jersey are replacing thousands of old galvanized pipes in response to a State law passed last year. Early Friday morning, workers and trucks came rolling onto Heckman St. The noise came as a surprise to Yasmine Singleton. "I was a little shocked....
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Surrounding fire departments called to assist at scene of Lower Saucon Twp. fire
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - First responders were called to a house fire in Northampton County. It happened Friday just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Twp. Officials say surrounding fire departments were called in to assist. As of 9:30 p.m. there...
fox29.com
Lower Providence Twp. accident kills 1
LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died after an accident in Montgomery County. According to officials, crews were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue, in Lower Providence Township Thursday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident. Located on scene, crews found a rollback truck and an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Daniel Boone parents continue to ask for answers surrounding bus service concerns
UNION TWP., Pa. - Concerns have turned to frustrations in the Daniel Boone Area School District. Parents say school bus delays had them wondering where their children were after the first day of school. The district says some problems were beyond the bus company's control and it's working to find...
Fire damages Carbon County business
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend
JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Lakeside Contemporary in Pocono Pines
This refreshed house right on Lake Naomi is so move-in ready, all you need to pack are your clothes and kitchenware. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Looking for an attractive place to chase your worries away? One that’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
WOLF
Fire tears through business in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Animal Rescue League in Cumru Twp. is working to clear the shelters
CUMRU TWP., Pa. -- Berks County is hoping to "clear the shelters" today. The Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township and the Humane Pennsylvania are waiving adoption fees for most cats and dogs. Dog adopters will still need seven dollars for a dog license, plus a leash and collar. Cat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
fox29.com
Car slams into flower shop after two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - An early morning crash in Bucks County sent one car flying into a local flower shop Saturday. Officials say two cars, a Mitsubishi and a Honda, collided on Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. After the initial crash, the Mitsubishi ended up slamming into the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Alpha Borough, and Hackettstown. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 and with an alternate date...
