Fogelsville, PA

WGAL

2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County

Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Work begins in Phillipsburg to keep lead out of drinking water

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Crews hired by Aqua New Jersey are replacing thousands of old galvanized pipes in response to a State law passed last year. Early Friday morning, workers and trucks came rolling onto Heckman St. The noise came as a surprise to Yasmine Singleton. "I was a little shocked....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
fox29.com

Lower Providence Twp. accident kills 1

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died after an accident in Montgomery County. According to officials, crews were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue, in Lower Providence Township Thursday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident. Located on scene, crews found a rollback truck and an...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
WOLF

Fire tears through business in Carbon County

MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center

After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Alpha Borough, and Hackettstown. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 and with an alternate date...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

