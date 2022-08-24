ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer downed by Kansas in home opener

Iowa fell to Kansas in the Hawkeyes’ 2022 home opener Thursday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Jayhawks beat the injury-plagued Hawkeyes, 1-0, outshooting Iowa 15-13. Iowa, however, put eight shots on goal to Kansas’s seven. Fifth-year Monica Wilhelm started at goalkeeper for Iowa, replacing the injured Macy...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey feels ‘connected,’ returns seven starters for 2022

The 2022 Iowa field hockey team feels more connected than it did a year ago. The Hawkeyes only have 21 players on the 2022 squad, compared to 27 players in 2021. “One thing that’s different this year is the connection between us players,” Sofie Stribos said. “Our group is a little smaller this year, so we get more time together so some of the social bonds are stronger than they were last year.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa soccer vs. Kansas

350 fans attended Iowa’s first home game of the regular season against Kansas at the Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Thursday. After a scoreless first period, the Jayhawks scored in the second period, defeating the Hawkeyes, 1-0. During the first period, the Jayhawks took eight shots and...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art opening celebration

The University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art opened its doors to the public on Friday with several hundred people attending. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held after remarks from speakers such as University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson and Stanley Museum of Art Director Lauren Lessing. Afterwards, guests were invited to tour the museum, with artists such as treesreach, Pictoria Vark, and Houndmouth performing later in the night.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Volunteering is a core part of community

This year, I took part in OnIowa’s move-in crew as a volunteer. I can’t lie, it didn’t hurt that volunteering waived my early move-in fee. But in the end, the experience was an amazing way to meet my peers and talk to new students. At the end of the day, I can say my experience was tiring but enriching.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Rocking out at the Stanley Museum of Art

On the evening of Aug. 26, crowds gathered in Gibson Square Park, laying down towels or unfolding chairs to lounge and listen to the live music celebrating the opening of the Stanley Museum of Art. It was a beautiful night, the air humming with the sound of cicadas and the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City police arrest two in relation to Mormon Trek Blvd. Kum & Go robbery

The Iowa City Police Department made two arrests in relation to a reported robbery of a Kum & Go gas station that occurred on Tuesday. At around 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Iowa City police responded to a report of a robbery at the Kum & Go gas station located on 955 Mormon Trek Blvd. Witnesses inside the gas station reported seeing the suspect threatening to shoot the clerk but never displaying a firearm.
IOWA CITY, IA

