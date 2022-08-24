The 2022 Iowa field hockey team feels more connected than it did a year ago. The Hawkeyes only have 21 players on the 2022 squad, compared to 27 players in 2021. “One thing that’s different this year is the connection between us players,” Sofie Stribos said. “Our group is a little smaller this year, so we get more time together so some of the social bonds are stronger than they were last year.”

