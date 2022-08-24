Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer downed by Kansas in home opener
Iowa fell to Kansas in the Hawkeyes’ 2022 home opener Thursday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Jayhawks beat the injury-plagued Hawkeyes, 1-0, outshooting Iowa 15-13. Iowa, however, put eight shots on goal to Kansas’s seven. Fifth-year Monica Wilhelm started at goalkeeper for Iowa, replacing the injured Macy...
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey feels ‘connected,’ returns seven starters for 2022
The 2022 Iowa field hockey team feels more connected than it did a year ago. The Hawkeyes only have 21 players on the 2022 squad, compared to 27 players in 2021. “One thing that’s different this year is the connection between us players,” Sofie Stribos said. “Our group is a little smaller this year, so we get more time together so some of the social bonds are stronger than they were last year.”
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Liberty wins ‘Clash at Kinnick’ in first high school game at Kinnick Stadium since 1980
Friday night’s “Clash at Kinnick” was everything Graham Beckman dreamed of and more. In his first high school start, the junior quarterback threw for three touchdowns, ran for another, and he did it all at what most Iowa residents deem their football mecca. His Liberty Lightning upset...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa soccer vs. Kansas
350 fans attended Iowa’s first home game of the regular season against Kansas at the Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Thursday. After a scoreless first period, the Jayhawks scored in the second period, defeating the Hawkeyes, 1-0. During the first period, the Jayhawks took eight shots and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
Photos: University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art opening celebration
The University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art opened its doors to the public on Friday with several hundred people attending. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held after remarks from speakers such as University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson and Stanley Museum of Art Director Lauren Lessing. Afterwards, guests were invited to tour the museum, with artists such as treesreach, Pictoria Vark, and Houndmouth performing later in the night.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Volunteering is a core part of community
This year, I took part in OnIowa’s move-in crew as a volunteer. I can’t lie, it didn’t hurt that volunteering waived my early move-in fee. But in the end, the experience was an amazing way to meet my peers and talk to new students. At the end of the day, I can say my experience was tiring but enriching.
Daily Iowan
Finalist for vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean Cristen Page emphasizes patient care
Cristen Page, the second candidate finalist for the University of Iowa vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean, discussed past and present challenges, and opportunities faced within academic health systems during an open forum Thursday. “I hope you’ll walk away with the sense that I am...
Daily Iowan
Rocking out at the Stanley Museum of Art
On the evening of Aug. 26, crowds gathered in Gibson Square Park, laying down towels or unfolding chairs to lounge and listen to the live music celebrating the opening of the Stanley Museum of Art. It was a beautiful night, the air humming with the sound of cicadas and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police arrest two in relation to Mormon Trek Blvd. Kum & Go robbery
The Iowa City Police Department made two arrests in relation to a reported robbery of a Kum & Go gas station that occurred on Tuesday. At around 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Iowa City police responded to a report of a robbery at the Kum & Go gas station located on 955 Mormon Trek Blvd. Witnesses inside the gas station reported seeing the suspect threatening to shoot the clerk but never displaying a firearm.
Daily Iowan
Here’s what University of Iowa students think about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
For University of Iowa fourth-year student Mikeala Hoover, President Joe Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan – which forgives up to $20,000 in debt for some borrowers – is not enough. “You should be forgiven for all student debt, not just $20,000 and not just for certain...
Comments / 0