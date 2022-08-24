Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Friday night near E. Kansas Street and N. Indiana Avenue. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said one of the victims was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Another person suffered a graze wound to the head.
25newsnow.com
2 people wounded in Peoria shooting Friday night
Central Illinois Proud
Victim of early morning Peoria stabbing in critical condition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in critical condition after Peoria police found them with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 2100 block of N. Linn Street for a stabbing victim, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers found a man with apparent stab wounds.
hoiabc.com
Arrests made in Peoria County Church Burglary cases
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three teens have been taken into custody in connection with two burglary cases at the Peoria Chinese Christian Church in Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a 17-year-old juvenile from Peoria, and 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid of Peoria were arrested on Thursday in connection with the vandalism that happened on August 16th. The 17-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for two counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and theft.
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for burglaries at Peoria Chinese Christian Church
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three suspects were arrested in relation to two burglaries incidents at Peoria Chinese Christian Church. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office facebook post, 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid and a 17-year-old were arrested for a burglary that occurred at the church on Aug. 16.
1470 WMBD
Juveniles arrested after fight in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – Two juveniles face charges in Chillicothe for allegedly attacking another juvenile earlier this week. Not much is known about what happened, except two juveniles were arrested Thursday on counts of Aggravated Battery and Mob Action. 25 News reports the attack happened as the result of a...
1470 WMBD
Police in two communities investigate overnight car burglaries
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in two Tazewell County communities say they saw a slew of burglaries to cars late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police in Morton says parts of six streets had vehicles broken into. Authorities in Green Valley say much the same thing, but didn’t specify where.
1470 WMBD
Two arraigned for Pekin attempted murder
Two Pekin residents charged with an attempted murder are pleading not guilty. Tazewell County Court records indicate Gage Burgess, 21, and Savannah McKinley, 19, were arraigned Thursday on the Attempted Murder count, along with counts of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Battery. They were arrested earlier this month, for the alleged...
hoiabc.com
2 juveniles arrested after alleged attack on another
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Chillicothe after an alleged attack on another. The Chillicothe Police Department says officers responded on August 24 to a fight that had occurred. After speaking to the victim and obtaining video footage the following morning that showed two juveniles...
wcsjnews.com
Pontiac Man Accused of Dealing Half Kilo of Cocaine
A 39-year-old Pontiac man is accused of dealing a half of kilogram of cocaine in Livingston County on August 23rd. Luis Francisco Hernandez-Castillo was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine, a class X felony. Hernandez-Castillo was arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New warnings from Bloomington Police to be mindful of what you’re sending and to who you’re sending it to. As high school and college classes resume, officers said they see a big increase in phone-based scams specifically, smishing, catfishing and sextortion. Smishing is...
1470 WMBD
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
hoiabc.com
Pair accused of attempted murder of elderly man plead not guilty
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A young man and woman accused of beating an elderly man with a baseball pleaded not guilty to their combined six charges. Both Gage Burgess, 21, Savannah McKinley, 19, appeared virtually from the Tazewell County jail where each are being held on a one million dollar bond each. Both are charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of someone 60 years old or older.
Missing woman’s family still searching after investigation closes
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Police have ended their search for a missing Clinton woman. They said she left on her own, but her family thinks police are wrong – and they want answers. 32-year-old Juana Arellano disappeared Sunday night. Thursday afternoon, Clinton police announced they closed the case on the mother of three. Thursday evening, […]
Herald & Review
Clinton woman believed to have left area voluntarily; police end search
CLINTON — Clinton police have ended their search for a missing woman after determining she left the area voluntarily. Juana Arellano-Garnica was last seen in the Clinton area around 9 p.m. Sunday. The Clinton Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday asking for the public's help in locating Arellano-Garnica.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police want to make ‘lateral hires’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says now is the time for police officers in other communities to become officers in Peoria instead. The department is making a push for what are called “lateral hires” — and the incentives for those hires to happen.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: One hospitalized after early morning crash in Peoria
11:58 AM UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on West War Memorial Drive early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the accident just after 7 AM Thursday, and found a four door SUV with heavy damage and intrusion to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim in Saturday night’s homicide has been identified by the Peoria County Coroner as Nathan Michael Belcher, age 35, of Eureka, IL. Peoria Police, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night to discover Belcher in an alley at the 500 block of Spring Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
hoiabc.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
