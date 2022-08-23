Read full article on original website
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
Yardbarker
Trevor Murdoch: Being The NWA Champion Is The Most Important Thing I’ve Done In Wrestling
Trevor Murdoch is honored to be the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In a new interview with WrestleZone, Murdoch made it clear that winning the title for a second time proved that he’s here to stay. He called holding the Ten Pounds of Gold a dream come true and stated that it’s the most important thing he’s done in his career as a wrestler.
PWMania
Sammy Guevara Labeled “Difficult to Work With” Before His Problems With Eddie Kingston
Eddie Kingston isn’t the only one who has reservations about Sammy Guevara. As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation emerged in Minneapolis several weeks ago following a Guevara promo, and things became physical when Guevara returned backstage and Kingston confronted Guevara. The fan favorite had an issue with something Guevara...
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Speaks Out About His Suspension From AEW
Eddie Kingston has provided his thoughts on the situation regarding his suspension from AEW. As previously reported, an altercation occurred in Minneapolis several weeks ago following an AEW promo featuring Sammy Guevara. When Guevara got back backstage, Kingston confronted him, and that’s when things started getting physical. During the...
Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out
AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
Yardbarker
NWA's Trevor Murdoch comments on Triple H's recent changes in WWE
Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Fightful about the NWA World Title, TNA, his WWE run, WLW and other topics. Murdoch said he never had a contract when he worked in TNA in 2009:. “I was legitimately on a phone call deal. Like every week, I was sitting around waiting to...
Yardbarker
Mickie James, Tag Title Bout, More Set For 9/1 IMPACT Wrestling
The lineup for the September 1 IMPACT is loaded. Following tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXS, multiple segments were made for next week’s episode and they all could have major implications moving forward. Firstly, The Good Brothers will defend their IMPACT Tag Team Championship against the OGK, Mike...
411mania.com
UPDATED: More Details On The Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara Incident That Led To Kingston’s Suspension
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the altercation between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston that led to Kingston’s suspension from the company. According to the report, Kingston was mad that Guevara hadn’t talked with him or cleared the content of a promo that was eventually edited off a show. The two hadn’t talked since Blood and Guts, which had a spot where Kingston threw Guevara off a cage.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie to Defend MLW Title Against Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green at The Wrestling Showcase
– As initially announced on Busted Open Radio today, Taya Valkyrie will defend her MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship against Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green at The Wrestling Showcase next month. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green are both currently tag team partners and the co-holders of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles in Impact Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Teases He May Ruin CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match
Right now, all eyes are on tonight's Undisputed AEW World Championship encounter between reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking place on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. And while speculation has suggested that a certain Maxwell Jacob Friedman could make a shock return, another AEW star has shared that he may ultimately throw a spanner in the works.
AEW Fight Forever Gamescom Event Results (8/25): Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, More In Action
AEW held a special two-match event at THQ Nordic's Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany earlier today. The event aired on THQ Nordic's Twitch account. It is currently unknown if AEW has plans to air the matches on future episodes of their programming. Full results (courtesy of @global_catch on Twitter) can...
Yardbarker
Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy Set For AEW All Out, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Also Announced
Christian Cage has accepted Jungle Boy’s challenge for a match at AEW All Out, and another match has been added to the stacked card as well. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage — sporting an arm brace following his attack at the hands of Jungle Boy last week — said that he attempted to extend an olive branch to Jungle Boy for costing them the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, he says Jungle Boy thinks he’s better and smarter than he is, but he’ll never be as smart as Cage, and that he accepted his match.
PWMania
Insane Wrestling Joins Huge Weekend of Wrestling in Cardiff
Thanks to Insane Championship Wrestling for sending PWMania.com the following:. Insane Wrestling Joins Huge Weekend of Wrestling in Cardiff. BBC stars Grado and Jack Jester will be in action straight after WWE Clash at the Castle. GLASGOW, Scot., 24 August, 2022 – Scottish wrestling promotion Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), returns...
Yardbarker
Eddie Kingston was secretly suspended by AEW after backstage issue with Sammy Guevara
Dave Meltzer is reporting that Eddie Kingston was secretly suspended by AEW several weeks ago. Sources state that Kingston got into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara. Kingston's suspension is over. Guevara and Kingston are currently involved in a storyline that started when Guevara ran in to help Chris Jericho...
411mania.com
Nick Aldis Recalls Match With Sting At TNA Bound For Glory 2013, Sting Having Planned Finish Changed
On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Nick Aldis discussed his match against Sting at Bound for Glory 2013, Sting having the planned finish changed for him to go over in the match, and much more. You can read his comments below. Nick Aldis on his match against...
