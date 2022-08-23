ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
WWE
Yardbarker

Trevor Murdoch: Being The NWA Champion Is The Most Important Thing I’ve Done In Wrestling

Trevor Murdoch is honored to be the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In a new interview with WrestleZone, Murdoch made it clear that winning the title for a second time proved that he’s here to stay. He called holding the Ten Pounds of Gold a dream come true and stated that it’s the most important thing he’s done in his career as a wrestler.
WWE
PWMania

Sammy Guevara Labeled “Difficult to Work With” Before His Problems With Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston isn’t the only one who has reservations about Sammy Guevara. As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation emerged in Minneapolis several weeks ago following a Guevara promo, and things became physical when Guevara returned backstage and Kingston confronted Guevara. The fan favorite had an issue with something Guevara...
WWE
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite

We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
PWMania

Eddie Kingston Speaks Out About His Suspension From AEW

Eddie Kingston has provided his thoughts on the situation regarding his suspension from AEW. As previously reported, an altercation occurred in Minneapolis several weeks ago following an AEW promo featuring Sammy Guevara. When Guevara got back backstage, Kingston confronted him, and that’s when things started getting physical. During the...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out

AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
WWE
Yardbarker

NWA's Trevor Murdoch comments on Triple H's recent changes in WWE

Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Fightful about the NWA World Title, TNA, his WWE run, WLW and other topics. Murdoch said he never had a contract when he worked in TNA in 2009:. “I was legitimately on a phone call deal. Like every week, I was sitting around waiting to...
WWE
Yardbarker

Mickie James, Tag Title Bout, More Set For 9/1 IMPACT Wrestling

The lineup for the September 1 IMPACT is loaded. Following tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXS, multiple segments were made for next week’s episode and they all could have major implications moving forward. Firstly, The Good Brothers will defend their IMPACT Tag Team Championship against the OGK, Mike...
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: More Details On The Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara Incident That Led To Kingston’s Suspension

UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the altercation between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston that led to Kingston’s suspension from the company. According to the report, Kingston was mad that Guevara hadn’t talked with him or cleared the content of a promo that was eventually edited off a show. The two hadn’t talked since Blood and Guts, which had a spot where Kingston threw Guevara off a cage.
WWE
411mania.com

Taya Valkyrie to Defend MLW Title Against Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green at The Wrestling Showcase

– As initially announced on Busted Open Radio today, Taya Valkyrie will defend her MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship against Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green at The Wrestling Showcase next month. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green are both currently tag team partners and the co-holders of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles in Impact Wrestling.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Teases He May Ruin CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match

Right now, all eyes are on tonight's Undisputed AEW World Championship encounter between reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking place on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. And while speculation has suggested that a certain Maxwell Jacob Friedman could make a shock return, another AEW star has shared that he may ultimately throw a spanner in the works.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy Set For AEW All Out, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Also Announced

Christian Cage has accepted Jungle Boy’s challenge for a match at AEW All Out, and another match has been added to the stacked card as well. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage — sporting an arm brace following his attack at the hands of Jungle Boy last week — said that he attempted to extend an olive branch to Jungle Boy for costing them the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, he says Jungle Boy thinks he’s better and smarter than he is, but he’ll never be as smart as Cage, and that he accepted his match.
WWE
PWMania

Insane Wrestling Joins Huge Weekend of Wrestling in Cardiff

Thanks to Insane Championship Wrestling for sending PWMania.com the following:. Insane Wrestling Joins Huge Weekend of Wrestling in Cardiff. BBC stars Grado and Jack Jester will be in action straight after WWE Clash at the Castle. GLASGOW, Scot., 24 August, 2022 – Scottish wrestling promotion Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), returns...
WWE
Yardbarker

Eddie Kingston was secretly suspended by AEW after backstage issue with Sammy Guevara

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Eddie Kingston was secretly suspended by AEW several weeks ago. Sources state that Kingston got into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara. Kingston's suspension is over. Guevara and Kingston are currently involved in a storyline that started when Guevara ran in to help Chris Jericho...
WWE

