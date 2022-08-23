Christian Cage has accepted Jungle Boy’s challenge for a match at AEW All Out, and another match has been added to the stacked card as well. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage — sporting an arm brace following his attack at the hands of Jungle Boy last week — said that he attempted to extend an olive branch to Jungle Boy for costing them the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, he says Jungle Boy thinks he’s better and smarter than he is, but he’ll never be as smart as Cage, and that he accepted his match.

