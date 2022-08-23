Read full article on original website
Musicians Come From Across the World to Celebrate Joe Cassidy’s Life at Metro This Weekend
We lost many talented artists unexpectedly over the last few years of the pandemic without the ability to actually come together as a larger group and celebrate their lives. To me, it’s these celebrations that help those left behind find some measure of closure while helping enshrine a communal memory—mourning gives way to celebration which often creates the lasting memory of a soul’s impact on this earth.
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/25 and Beyond
It’s the final weekend of August and there are so many fun things going on this weekend! It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse) and events are rolling in. While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues still have their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.
Preview: Workshopped Play Rectitude Shows a Glimmer of Brilliance in Its Character Study of Two Catholics
In the talkback after watching a workshopped version of a new play titled Rectitude, I heard a term—cradle Catholic—that was new to me. It’s a person baptized as an infant into Catholicism. Playwright Francis M. Brady puts great emphasis on that in writing this play. Rectitude is the story of Father Ed (Chuck Munro) who is bidding farewell to Mary Shaughnessy (Sue Thomas), his housekeeper of 50 years. He and Mary are exceedingly close having forged a bond with the work they have done at fictional St. Vincent’s parish. While Father Ed waits for Mary to arrive at the rectory, he is visited by St. Agnes (Rachel Livingston) and is thrown into a moral dilemma over the work he and Mary have done—and their personal relationship. Charles Askenaizer of Invictus Theatre directs this one-act with subtlety that curates an undercurrent of mystery in Rectitude. Is Father Ed hallucinating St. Agnes? Has he summoned her because of a guilty conscience about Mary? Or is St. Agnes appearing because of the work he and Mary have done over the years?
Review: Grant Park Festival Closes with a Great Performance of Haydn’s Creation
There are few pieces of music that satisfy me more thoroughly than Franz Josef Haydn’s oratorio, The Creation. Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus preformed it for a rousing sendoff to the 2022 season at Millennium Park’s Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Saturday night. With the help of soprano Maeve Höglund, tenor Duke Kim, and bass/baritone Douglas Williams, artistic director/conductor Carlos Kalmar led the orchestra and chorus in a performance that had several moments of pure magic.
Dialogs: Two Artists Discuss Developing The Notebook for Chicago Shakespeare in American Writers Museum Event
It may seem a daunting task to take on developing the stage version of a beloved book and film, with thousands of fans. Singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and playwright/screenwriter Bekah Brunstetter took on the task and talked about it for an audience at the American Writers Museum this week. Museum development director Linda Dunlavy moderated the discussion, which included audience questions,
Review: The Salt Shed Hit a New High with Courtney Barnett’s Here and There Festival
The past couple of weeks The Salt Shed has been hitting on all cylinders. They attracted a phenomenal lineup of acts for their first month of shows and have been filling out their grounds with great food, shops, and more. They’ve felt like a miniature festival every night and this past Tuesday they welcomed the Courtney Barnett curated touring festival Here and There to take the feeling even further. They truly hit a sweet spot with The Beths and Alvvays joining Barnett on the bill for another amazing notch in The Salt Shed’s already impressive belt.
Review: Straight Outta Harvey: Kellye Howard’s Crazy or Nah?! Is a Perfect Storm of in Your Face Grief and Comedy
There have been some really great one-woman performances and standup comics over the years. My favorite ones have told stories that are personal and off-kilter funny. Kellye Howard is yet another bright talent who hails from Harvey, Illinois. Crazy or Nah?! is something that wider—and Whiter—audiences didn’t get to see very often back in the day. True, there are a lot of gifted Black female comedians, but Howard’s confessional and blunt talk about grief, sex, and rage is a truly fresh take on the genre of one-woman shows. Crazy or Nah?! at Steppenwolf Theatre’s 1700 stage, is directed by Jason Rhee in a deft and bare bones style where Howard is the focus. She draws the audience in as a participant and fellow traveler in her journey. Rhee is an alum of The Onion and was a PA on Conan, and this is his second time around directing Howard in a one-woman show. This is a work of people who have a shorthand for performance, pacing, and movement.
Review: Kathleen Rooney’s Where Are the Snows Meets the Present with Wry Humor and Hope
The title of Where Are the Snows, Kathleen Rooney’s new, award-winning collection of poetry, serves as both question and commentary to start off the book. Where are the snows, anyway? Climate change has taken them. Is it too late to make changes, to save democracy, and to preserve the Earth? Rooney isn’t sure, but she certainly explores it in these funny, sad poems.
Preview: Broken Nose Theatre Tees Up Its 2022 Bechdel Fest With Eight Plays That Pass That Test
You may know Alison Bechdel as the author and subject of the memoirish musical, Fun Home. But she’s also the source of the well-known Bechdel Test, which requires that a work of entertainment features at least two non-cis-male identifying characters in conversation about something other than a man. Broken Nose Theatre has been celebrating the Bechdel test for years with their annual festival of new short plays featuring an ensemble of femme, female-identifying, non-binary, trans and queer actors talking about things other than men. This year’s festival—Bechdel Fest 9: Next Level—showcases eight stories that center around characters on the edge of growing up, glowing up and making big decisions that take them to the next level.
Essay: Walking Graceland Cemetery with—and Without—Adam Selzer’s New Book
Near the end of my hourlong walk around Graceland Cemetery the other day, I went past a stone obelisk, maybe 30 feet tall, and noticed this on the side:. The November date is what caught my attention first because I was born on November 22, three years earlier. Then, looking more closely, I realized these dates told a sad story.
Review: The Seed-Germ King: Louis Sullivan’s Idea, by Tim Samuelson and Chris Ware
Louis Sullivan’s Idea, a biography of the 19th century Chicago architect, by Chicago’s first cultural historian Timothy Samuelson, is, in the most literal sense of the word, a beautiful book. This opulent green door stopper, about the size of a bulky laptop, would be a highlight on any Chicago coffee table. Flipping through the biography, one marvels at its full-page color photographs and detailed building blueprints, sketches and letters, newspaper clippings, and notebooks. Even the paper, thick, solid, is made from better stuff.
Review: Hundreds of Clocks Show the Beauty and Absurdity of Time in New Design Museum Exhibit
Wall clocks. Alarm clocks. Wristwatches. Decorative clocks and boring clocks. Glorious gaudy glass clocks. Cuckoo clocks and kooky clocks. Artist Barbara Koenen has gathered hundreds of clocks over the years, many of them donated by friends and fans. And the Design Museum of Chicago, in collaboration with Koenen, has curated and organized the collection into a new exhibit, titled The Correct Time, at its Expo 72 Gallery on East Randolph Street.
Review: Now Stars, Brandi Carlile and Her Band Renew Their Chicago Bonds
When Brandi Carlile and her band last played Chicago in June 2019, they were riding a breakthrough high. Carlile and twin bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth had spent nearly two decades of building a modest but fervent following based on their wide range of talents, from poignant, straight-to-the-heart songwriting to guitar-shredding rockouts. Then in February 2019, they reached the masses with their performance of “The Joke” on the Grammy Awards show.
Review: All Those People, All Those Lives, Where Are They Now?, Graceland Cemetery, by Adam Selzer
Chicago is young. Compared with the large cities of Africa, Asia, and Europe—hell, compared with the Native American metropolis that occupied the Cahokia Mounds—Chicago is a mere toddler of 189 years. Lacking centuries of aristocrats, battles, and cultural upheavals, the city’s history is measured in teaspoons not gallons. What little history this town possesses, however, is retained in its boneyards. Oak Woods, Bohemian National, Cavalry, and Rosehill cemeteries contain an abundance of content, both cadaverous and textual.
Review: Grant Park Chorus Turns 60 in Full Voice
“The human voice is the most beautiful instrument of all, but it is the most difficult to play,” said the late Austrian composer Richard Strauss. And the beauty of classical choral ensembles can also be difficult to hear sometimes, especially when their voices have to compete with the instrumental music of a full orchestra.
PREVIEW: Choose Your Own Adventure at C2E2 2022!
Nature is healing. Summer is in full swing, and Lollapalooza is behind us. Fan Expo kicked off our summer convention circuit, and we, the nerds, will be returning to the city proper this weekend for C2E2 2022. In case you missed it, there was a winter version of C2E2 back in December, appropriately and quirkily titled CHI/IL. We were there for all the fun, including the unique Christmas versions of cosplay standbys like Deadpool, Harley Quinn and the Joker. But this wasn’t “the real” C2E2, we were told. That’s what’s coming in August! So here we are, passes in hand ready to take on the convention scene less than a month after we exhausted ourselves out in Rosemont, ready to take on the crowds and empty our pockets on cool nerdy merch while taking in some great cosplay and interesting panels.
Review: IDLES Stomps Through Metro
Attempting to categorize British rock band IDLES into a genre is an exercise in semantics. Punk rock? Post-punk? No-wave? Noise rock? Take your pick, it doesn’t really matter. While all of these descriptions fit in some way, they all fail to wholly capture the uniquely violent sound IDLES has crafted over the past 5 years. IDLES’ loud, political, dissonant rock music is both punishing and uplifting, lamenting the fact that this world of ours has become a man-made horror beyond our comprehension, while celebrating the fact that we’re not dead just quite yet.
Essay: How Many Books Can $30 Buy at the Newberry Book Fair?
When I visited the Newberry Library Book Fair on Friday, I knew I had to come up with a strategy. It’s a locally famous sale, featuring tens of thousands of used works available very cheaply. A kind of Nirvana for a book lover, but also a kind of Hell. You can’t buy them all.
