Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online Newspaper
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
FOX2now.com
Prospective buyers camp out for Crestwood homes
A new housing development in Crestwood has prospective buyers camping out to secure their lots. Owner of dogs accused in fatal attack says he’s getting …. Missouri and Illinois sheriff’s department warns …. St. Louis County researchers looks for volunteers …. St. Louis city soccer club hires staff...
Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
Francis Howell North excited for first football game of the season
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Thousands of students in the St. Louis area will be wrapping up their first week back at school on Friday including those at Francis Howell North High School in St. Charles County. The school’s first-year principal Jeffrey Fletcher talked about his excitement for his...
republicmonitor.com
Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
Execution date set for man convicted of 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket
The story of a last minute multi-millionaire.
KMOV
Community reacts after Rockwood School Board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race theory in...
Tim’s Travels: Racketman celebrates 50th anniversary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Tim Ezell made a lot of racket Friday morning, but that’s nothing new! He made that racket with racquets at Racketman!
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
A man from Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County was killed Saturday after being thrown from a boat in a drunk driving accident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis County researchers looks for volunteers for new flu vaccine clinical trials
As with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, St. Louis will play a big role in developing new flu vaccines. St. Louis County researchers looks for volunteers …. Blair’s Social Second: What football team have you …. Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University. Missouri Botanical Garden’s new visitor center opens...
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
