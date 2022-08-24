ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

FOX2now.com

Prospective buyers camp out for Crestwood homes

A new housing development in Crestwood has prospective buyers camping out to secure their lots. Owner of dogs accused in fatal attack says he’s getting …. Missouri and Illinois sheriff’s department warns …. St. Louis County researchers looks for volunteers …. St. Louis city soccer club hires staff...
CRESTWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
republicmonitor.com

Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
KOLR10 News

Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
1070 KHMO-AM

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
FOX2Now

Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
kjluradio.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
FOX 2

Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]

