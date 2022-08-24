Watch Perry Eliano, Tim Walton and Ohio State’s Defensive Backs Discuss the Buckeyes’ Secondary Improvement

Read full article on original website
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Ohio State students, coach see benefits in Title IX 50th anniversary block partyThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Eleven Warriors
A Final Preseason Projection of Ohio State’s Depth Chart
One week from today, we’ll get our first confirmed look at Ohio State’s starting lineup for the 2022 season when the Buckeyes take the field for their season opener against Notre Dame. Until then, based on everything we saw and heard from the Buckeyes this offseason, we can...
Eleven Warriors
Key Players, Breakout Candidates and Expectations for the Ohio State Offense
Ryan Day’s been consistent in his stance on the Buckeye offense this offseason. Despite the unit’s presumed success in the season to come, it hasn’t proven anything yet. It sure feels like it has, though, given the key players returning and the up-and-coming talent that will have a chance to carry the mantle for a high-octane offense that led the nation in points and yards per game last season. With C.J. Stroud leading the way and the embarrassment of riches he has for a supporting cast, greatness is the standard by which the Buckeyes will be measured in 2022.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. the Notre Dame’s offense
Ohio State’s first opponent in the Notre Dame is not known for being an offensive juggernaut. Over the last couple of seasons, they have used a relatively simple passing game and a simple, yet effective run game to challenge their opponents. With Tommy Rees remaining on staff as the offensive coordinator after Marcus Freeman’s promotion, there is a lot of film to look at to see what the Fighting Irish do.
Eleven Warriors
Earning Scholarship Before 2021 Oregon Game Made Xavier Johnson “Hungrier” Than Ever to Impact Ohio State Offense
Ryan Day played coy when asked Monday who his 85th scholarship player is. Unless a walk-on was moved up to scholarship status, Ohio State would be one under the limit with the 2022 season approaching. But Day stood firm that the Buckeyes hadn’t made any arithmetic errors, asserting “No, we’re at 85.”
landgrantholyland.com
2025 tight end set to visit for Notre Dame game, rumors surrounding an OSU commit
Ohio State will be playing under the lights in the season opener against Notre Dame in a little over a week. With fall camp wrapping up, the Buckeyes look to be in good shape. Sure, the finished product is still to be determined, but hearing both the players and the coaches speak, all signs are pointing towards Ohio State being back in the upper echelon of the college football landscape even this early on.
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Keon Keeley Taking Official Visit to Ohio State Sept. 3, Colin Hurley and Miles Lockhart to Attend Michigan Game
Ohio State is going to get its shot at landing five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. Per On3, Ohio State’s persistence with the 6-foot-6, 242-pound former Notre Dame commit has paid off as he will take an official visit to Ohio State for the season opener against the Fighting Irish on Sept. 3.
Eleven Warriors
Ranking Ohio State’s 12 Regular-Season Games by How Confident We Are the Buckeyes Will Win
Ohio State is likely to be favored in every game it plays during the 2022 regular season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of potential roadblocks in the Buckeyes’ path. While there might not be one particular game that stands out above the rest as the...
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb Still Confident He Can Make On-Field Impact for Ohio State This Season Despite Another Knee Injury
Sporting a sizable brace on his left knee, Kamryn Babb walked slowly as he entered the Woody Hayes Athletic Center following Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday evening. That’s a sight that’s been all too familiar for Babb throughout his Ohio State career. He’s been sidelined for the entirety of three of his first four seasons as a Buckeye due to torn ACLs in his knees, and he’s now sidelined yet again after suffering another knee injury during preseason camp.
Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field. OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten […]
Ohio State vs. Michigan could produce one of the best games in the rivalry’s history: Buckeyes schedule breakdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s Game 12 in the breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022 football schedule, as Ohio State hosts Michigan with a shot at revenge after the Wolverines won The Game last year for the first time since 2011. The game. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26, Noon,...
Eleven Warriors
Watch Ohio State Wideouts, Brian Hartline, Parker Fleming and Bradley Robinson Discuss Lofty Expectations for 2022 Season
Being ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll, Ohio State players know all too well the massive expectations placed on the Buckeyes this season. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is fully embracing those lofty goals and has declared this season national championship or bust for Ohio State. "Anything...
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Burke “A Lot More Confident” Entering Second Season and Says “Big Change” is Coming for Buckeye Defense
Nobody outside the Ohio State program expected a breakout season from Denzel Burke in 2021. Despite the standards he may have had for his own performance as a true freshman, the Buckeyes’ top cornerback will face outside pressure and lofty expectations entering a season for the first time as a sophomore.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Turned to a Familiar Face in Justin Frye When He Looked to Refresh His Running Game
Before we go any further, let's just be honest: we're picking nits here. Ohio State's offense was damn-near perfect last season. Even for a program with infinitely high expectations, the 2021 Buckeyes produced at a clip that few others could replicate, much less imagine, finishing first in the nation in yards per game, points per game, and SP+ (overall efficiency). They were so far ahead of the competition that the gap between them and the second-ranked offense in SP+ was larger than the gap between #2 and #20.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio Stadium’s Playing Surface is Now Safelite Field
Ohio Stadium will have an official field sponsor for the first time ever this season. While the name of Ohio Stadium itself remains unchanged, the playing surface inside the Shoe will now be known as Safelite Field. It will be the first time the playing surface at Ohio Stadium has...
Eleven Warriors
Will You Watch College Football This Weekend?
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay announces celebrity guest for Week 1 show
College GameDay will have a heck of a soundtrack for its Week 1 stop. The show announced on Saturday that rapper Jack Harlow would be joining the show to perform. Harlow has had several number one hits, as well as a Grammy nod for his chart-topper “What’s Poppin”. Harlow will join regular contributors Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis and David Pollack.
Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
