Columbus, OH

Watch Perry Eliano, Tim Walton and Ohio State’s Defensive Backs Discuss the Buckeyes’ Secondary Improvement

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Eleven Warriors

A Final Preseason Projection of Ohio State’s Depth Chart

One week from today, we’ll get our first confirmed look at Ohio State’s starting lineup for the 2022 season when the Buckeyes take the field for their season opener against Notre Dame. Until then, based on everything we saw and heard from the Buckeyes this offseason, we can...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Key Players, Breakout Candidates and Expectations for the Ohio State Offense

Ryan Day’s been consistent in his stance on the Buckeye offense this offseason. Despite the unit’s presumed success in the season to come, it hasn’t proven anything yet. It sure feels like it has, though, given the key players returning and the up-and-coming talent that will have a chance to carry the mantle for a high-octane offense that led the nation in points and yards per game last season. With C.J. Stroud leading the way and the embarrassment of riches he has for a supporting cast, greatness is the standard by which the Buckeyes will be measured in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. the Notre Dame’s offense

Ohio State’s first opponent in the Notre Dame is not known for being an offensive juggernaut. Over the last couple of seasons, they have used a relatively simple passing game and a simple, yet effective run game to challenge their opponents. With Tommy Rees remaining on staff as the offensive coordinator after Marcus Freeman’s promotion, there is a lot of film to look at to see what the Fighting Irish do.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

2025 tight end set to visit for Notre Dame game, rumors surrounding an OSU commit

Ohio State will be playing under the lights in the season opener against Notre Dame in a little over a week. With fall camp wrapping up, the Buckeyes look to be in good shape. Sure, the finished product is still to be determined, but hearing both the players and the coaches speak, all signs are pointing towards Ohio State being back in the upper echelon of the college football landscape even this early on.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kamryn Babb Still Confident He Can Make On-Field Impact for Ohio State This Season Despite Another Knee Injury

Sporting a sizable brace on his left knee, Kamryn Babb walked slowly as he entered the Woody Hayes Athletic Center following Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday evening. That’s a sight that’s been all too familiar for Babb throughout his Ohio State career. He’s been sidelined for the entirety of three of his first four seasons as a Buckeye due to torn ACLs in his knees, and he’s now sidelined yet again after suffering another knee injury during preseason camp.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field. OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Turned to a Familiar Face in Justin Frye When He Looked to Refresh His Running Game

Before we go any further, let's just be honest: we're picking nits here. Ohio State's offense was damn-near perfect last season. Even for a program with infinitely high expectations, the 2021 Buckeyes produced at a clip that few others could replicate, much less imagine, finishing first in the nation in yards per game, points per game, and SP+ (overall efficiency). They were so far ahead of the competition that the gap between them and the second-ranked offense in SP+ was larger than the gap between #2 and #20.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio Stadium’s Playing Surface is Now Safelite Field

Ohio Stadium will have an official field sponsor for the first time ever this season. While the name of Ohio Stadium itself remains unchanged, the playing surface inside the Shoe will now be known as Safelite Field. It will be the first time the playing surface at Ohio Stadium has...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Will You Watch College Football This Weekend?

Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay announces celebrity guest for Week 1 show

College GameDay will have a heck of a soundtrack for its Week 1 stop. The show announced on Saturday that rapper Jack Harlow would be joining the show to perform. Harlow has had several number one hits, as well as a Grammy nod for his chart-topper “What’s Poppin”. Harlow will join regular contributors Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis and David Pollack.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
COLUMBUS, OH

