WKYT 27
Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are currently investigating an early morning shooting near Wild Health Field, where a private event was being held. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near 207 Legends Lane, where the Lexington Legends team plays. The call came in around 2 AM on Saturday morning.
WKYT 27
Lex Police investigate three separate shootings early Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. At 2:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Oak Street for a victim who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
WKYT 27
Lexington Police make arrest in homicide investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with the August 17th shooting death of Ashley Stamper, according to Lexington Police. Yovany Chaple-Chalita, 46, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence. At around 2:26 p.m., on Aug, 17th, officers responded...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting outside Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting outside of Lexington’s Fayette Mall. Police told FOX 56 News, that around 4:30 p.m. people in two cars appeared to be shooting at each other outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. Witnesses saw a car...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
WATCH | Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker. According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Start The Weekend. Updated: 18 hours ago. Chris Bailey’s...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating Martha Court shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:26 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Martha Court. According to the police, the victim of the shooting reported non-life-threatening injuries. There...
WKYT 27
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after assault in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington. Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
Wave 3
Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
WLKY.com
After hit-and-run kills off-duty officer, department and suspect's mother speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
WKYT 27
One hospitalized after Saturday morning fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 6:50 am on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the 1900 block of Fair Oaks Drive off Versailles Road. At one point, 14 units were at the scene to assist with the fire at the fire. According to...
WTVQ
Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Celebrating the life of Amaya Sandifer: A college student shot and killed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Amaya Sandifer was shot and killed in a double homicide while leaving a party in early May. Now, months after the tragic loss, dozens of people showed up on what would have been Amaya’s 21st birthday at Jacobson park to honor her and hope for justice. Her killer is still at large.
'The FBI is ready'; Sherry Ballard believes charges could come soon in Crystal Rogers' case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The FBI has been working in Bardstown for more than two years, but one search in August of 2021 seemed to bring the most promise. Now, one year later, Crystal Rogers' mom said she believes "justice is coming." "I know they're in the last steps," Ballard...
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
KFVS12
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly Lexington shooting will go before a grand jury. Police say Keith Denton shot and killed 38-year-old Kadage Albert Byishim. The shooting happened on July 20 in the 300 block of Quinton Court. Denton is facing a murder charge. However, one big...
bccolonels.com
Vandalism In Bourbon County
Crime in Kentucky has increased, over the past few months, with as little as our graffitied town sign, to something as big as gun violence and bank robbery. Recently, multiple areas have been graffitied in Bourbon County, including the BCHS Champion sign, the CVS, Bourbon Heights, Traditional Bank right by the Bourbon County Middle and High School, and more.
