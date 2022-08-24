Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of deceased Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found dead inside his black 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18 by Birmingham Police officers in the 8400 block of […]
Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash
Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
wbrc.com
Safe House of Shelby County needs funding
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion. In 2021, Safe House of Shelby County served 380 citizens from Shelby County. 106 citizens were housed in their emergency shelter. In 2022, Safe House of Shelby County surpassed last year’s...
Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Northport Wendy’s, Investigation Underway
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northport Friday evening. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that officers were called to the Wendy's restaurant near the intersection of Highways 82 and 69 around 5:40 p.m. Friday on reports on an unresponsive person.
WAAY-TV
'It was very malicious': Woman killed at Walmart parking lot in Decatur
A Huntsville man is in the Morgan County jail after police say he killed a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday night. Preston Nelson is charged with murder, accused of intentionally running into Sherry Sain with his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. One...
wbrc.com
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
wbrc.com
Portion of Cahaba Valley Road closed to 1 lane for emergency road repairs; some schools in Oak Mountain community dismiss early
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Cahaba Valley Road in North Shelby County closed to one lane of traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, August 26, 2022. Officials said it would affect afternoon school traffic and commuter traffic. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Alabama...
wbrc.com
Talladega Fire and Rescue: Driver slams into house following pursuit, causes gas leak
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver involved in a pursuit with law enforcement, lost control of the car and hit a house causing a gas leak, according to Talladega Fire and Rescue. Rescue personnel said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the 500 block of East...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
wbrc.com
Man hit and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
wbrc.com
Community members help clean-up after public works crews spend 8 days cleaning Wylam neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham said illegal dumping is rampant lately in the Wylam neighborhood. They’ve collected more than 200 tons of bulk trash in the last week. They said it is because Wylam is a hot-spot for illegal dumping, with people coming from all over to use empty lots as dump sites. Residents said they’ve had enough.
wbrc.com
Addiction Prevention Coalition aims to educate to help prevent overdose deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl is the leading killer of overdose deaths in Jefferson County. To date, the coroner’s office has reported 248 overdose deaths, 201 of them linked to Fentanyl. Michaela Smith with the Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC) said an addiction can start with a prescription to painkillers.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police officers, corrections personnel get promotions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Police and Corrections personnel Friday, August 26. Promotions included captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corrections supervisors. The ceremony took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
wbrc.com
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight shooting has left at least one person dead, another fighting for their life and several others injured according to Birmingham Police. It happened near Finley Blvd at 8th St. West around 11:20 p.m. According to police, an officer on patrol nearby heard gunshots and...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
WAFF
Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
wbrc.com
West Alabama ambulance service’s unusual strategy to recruit future EMTs is working
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In early August, NorthStar Ambulance in Tuscaloosa started doing something ‘untraditional’ to recruit future EMTs. The strategy seems to be paying off so far. It was back in early August when Northport officials said they need at least 15 prospective EMTs. It appears they’re...
