ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

State of emergency issued as southern Utah flood damage assessed

By Ben Winslow, Brian Schnee
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGlOo_0hSkUeDO00

Governor Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency because of flooding in southern Utah.

The declaration, issued late Tuesday, covers the flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties. It allows the state to offer assistance to local governments in communities impacted by the damage .

"We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and businesses, and endanger lives throughout southern Utah. State government remains ready to offer emergency coordination and expertise as these areas recover and rebuild," the governor said in a statement.

The state of emergency declaration is good for 30 days unless it is extended by the Utah State Legislature (laws were changed in the COVID-19 pandemic to limit the governor's state of emergency powers).

Utah's Division of Emergency Management was dispatched to Moab on Tuesday. Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson also visited the community and met with Moab Mayor Joette Langianese, city council members, the Grand County Commission. She visited businesses that were still cleaning up from the damage of the weekend's flooding.

"I’m shocked by the size and scope of the flooding that swept through Moab causing damage to homes, businesses, and local infrastructure," Lt. Gov. Henderson said in a statement late Tuesday. "Fortunately, I’m hopeful for a full recovery. Moab is open for business and the cleanup is well underway. If you want to help, here’s how: Visit Moab. Locals need your business and support – now more than ever."

Many of the businesses, such as hotels, had feet of water and debris inside some of their rooms.

"A lot of the businesses there on Main Street are at least affected," said Community Support Liaison Whitney Coonrod from the Utah Department of Emergency Management.

"Homes we have a lot of people that are definitely affected, I heard today that there are at least 10 families that are displaced, we have a couple of homes that are being condemned," she said.

According to Coonrod, roughly 15 of the businesses suffered "major" damage that would require more than cosmetic repairs.

In his statement, Gov. Cox also extended condolences to a hiker killed in flooding in Zion National Park .

"We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously. We mourn the loss of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson and pray for her loved ones. About 170 individuals spent 1,700 hours on search and rescue and we can’t thank them enough for their relentless efforts," he said.

Read the state of emergency declaration here:

Comments / 3

Related
kiowacountypress.net

Governor declares state of emergency as floods sweep through part of Utah

(The Center Square) - Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency for three counties hit with torrential rains that caused flash flooding, leading to one death. Extreme drought conditions exacerbated the flooding risk, Cox said in his emergency order. "We've seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots

Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, UT
Local
Utah Government
Emery County, UT
Government
City
Moab, UT
Moab, UT
Government
Wayne County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
County
Emery County, UT
utahstories.com

Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s 770 wildlfires in latest stats from Utah Fire Info

SALT LAKE CITY — Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has endured 770 wildfires this year, according to Utah Fire Info‘s latest updates on the current wildfire season. The blazes include 34 last week, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ monitoring agency. Utah Fire Info publishes a cumulative update each Wednesday.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah saves billions of gallons of water in the midst of ongoing drought

Through several conservation programs and local ordinances restricting water usage, Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water as the state continues to endure its ongoing drought. Joel Ferry, acting executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, says that through these efforts of water conservation, there has been a...
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deidre Henderson
ABC4

Above average warmth with more storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re coming off an active day yesterday and we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, but it does come with some changes. In northern Utah, the chance for wet weather won’t run as high compared to yesterday thanks to more of a […]
UTAH STATE
KJCT8

Moab community left cleaning up after major flooding

MOAB, Utah (KKCO) - Five days after a summer rainstorm hit Moab, Utah, mud, dust, and debris are still scattered through the neighborhoods and streets. On Saturday, Aug. 20, a nighttime rainstorm dumped enough water on Moab to flood the streets, turning the streets into urban rivers. Many residents said the storm came out of nowhere.
MOAB, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – August 26, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Saint George Home Expo, CCCMT: Beauty and the Beast, Concert on the Water, Enterprise Cornfest, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#Flash Flood#Politics State#Politics Governor
utahstories.com

Westwater Canyon: A Utah River Rafting Trip to Put on Your Bucket List

Snapshot memories fill my mind from my one-day trip down Westwater Canyon with Moab-based outfitter Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. One is an image of a family of sleek otters frolicking near the river bank just outside their den. Their little faces would peek above the surface, and then they’d disappear, their curved backs surfacing momentarily as they dove, popping back up somewhere else.
MOAB, UT
Mic

This Utah coal plant could be the first to convert to hydrogen energy

Coal production in the United States peaked in 2008. Since then, we have increasingly moved away from the dirty burning energy source, which has greatly reduced the country’s carbon footprint and significantly improved our air quality. Ditching coal is the right decision for the planet, for our budget, and for our health.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
12 News

Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy

ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC4

Program helps prevent teacher shortage in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – While states across the country face a teacher shortage, Utah may be doing well in comparison. Weber State University is working to keep schools across six districts in northern Utah fully staffed. It is one of many programs across the state that aims “grow their own” teachers.   The Teacher Assistant Pathway to Teaching program, […]
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy