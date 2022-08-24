ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Creative Bloq

Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?

To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today

Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off today – save over $1,000!

With a spotlight on the best Dell laptop deals for small business, there’s a huge saving to be had on the Dell Vostro 7510 when you buy direct from Dell. Ordinarily priced at $2,427, there’s a massive price cut going on right now, bringing it down to $1,199. While that might not be impulse buy territory, it’s a very sweet deal for anyone looking for a business-focused laptop. Here’s why your business or home office will benefit from it.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Eco#Design#Chromebook Vero#Xe
reviewed.com

Acer’s Nitro 50 meets the bare minimum for a viable gaming desktop

Gamers looking for a capable desktop for less than $1,000 may turn to Acer’s cut-rate Nitro 50 . It's certainly affordable, but Acer’s decision to use an Nvidia GTX 1650 video card holds back game performance when compared to similar desktops. Those who are strictly looking for a gaming machine will likely be disappointed by the weak graphics card. But if you need a machine for multiple use-cases, the speedy, mid-tier Intel Core i5 processor helps make up for the slow gaming performance.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5

Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
BUSINESS
The Verge

How to use the Windows 11 screen reader

There are numerous third-party screen readers available for Windows 11. The most popular ones include Job Access With Speech (JAWS) and NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA). (Microsoft has a full list on its website.) But Windows also has a free, built-in screen reader called Narrator. Given the wealth of options that...
SOFTWARE
LiveScience

Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon

MacBooks aren't cheap, and that makes finding the best deals on Apple's popular laptops a high priority when heading back to school. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a variety of discounts across Apple silicon laptops, including the most powerful MacBook Pros ever made and the more portable MacBook Air. Jumping right...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Sony’s new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller takes on the Xbox Elite

Sony has just announced a new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller. The “high performance” controller is fully customizable, much like the Xbox Elite controller. Sony appears to have the best features from the Scuf and Elite controllers, with removable analog thumbsticks, rear buttons, changeable stick caps, and multiple control profiles.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Walmart is restocking PS5 bundles for its paid subscribers at 3PM ET today

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has not been nearly as hard to get as it once was. With a mix of increased supply and easing demand, it’s almost easy to get one — even if you don’t yet see rows of them in stock at USA stores. However, Walmart is running another one of its restock events for paying Walmart Plus subscribers. The major retailer will have the standard disc-equipped PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549 today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Morefine S600: New mini-PC introduced with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK processors

The Morefine S600 is a new mini-PC equipped with processors that power current workstation and gaming laptops. Specifically, Morefine states that it will sell the S600 with the Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK, both Alder Lake-H series processors with 45 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the pair are identical, although the Core i9-12900HK has an unlocked multiplier. Hence, they are both 14-core processors with 20 threads and an Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96 EUs) built on a 10 nm manufacturing process.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is now on sale for the lowest price we've...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Denuvo Wants to Expand Its Anti-Piracy Tech to Nintendo Switch Games

Infamous anti-piracy provider Denuvo is ready to expand its technology to protect Nintendo Switch games from bootlegging. On Wednesday, the company introduced "Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection," which is designed to prevent unofficial PC ports of Switch games that can be played with emulators. “Even if a game is protected against...
VIDEO GAMES

