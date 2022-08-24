Read full article on original website
Related
Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?
To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off today – save over $1,000!
With a spotlight on the best Dell laptop deals for small business, there’s a huge saving to be had on the Dell Vostro 7510 when you buy direct from Dell. Ordinarily priced at $2,427, there’s a massive price cut going on right now, bringing it down to $1,199. While that might not be impulse buy territory, it’s a very sweet deal for anyone looking for a business-focused laptop. Here’s why your business or home office will benefit from it.
The Shrimp is a 20% gaming keypad that cares not for 'space captain' designs. Or ergonomics
Such 20% keyboards, or keypads, have been around for a while, but here comes Nordic Game Supply with "The Shrimp" mechanical keyboard to shake things up, or rein them in as the case may be. When I first spotted this teeny little keyboard from NGS (opens in new tab) it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Core i7-13700 Shows Higher Single-Threaded Performance Than Core i9-12900K
As Intel's 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors are at close range, more leaked benchmarks have emerged. On this occasion, hardware leaker Tum_Apisak (opens in new tab) has uncovered a couple of the chipmaker's non-K SKUs, including the Core i7-13700, Core i5-13500, and Core i5-13400. The Core i7-13700 wields 16 cores...
reviewed.com
Acer’s Nitro 50 meets the bare minimum for a viable gaming desktop
Gamers looking for a capable desktop for less than $1,000 may turn to Acer’s cut-rate Nitro 50 . It's certainly affordable, but Acer’s decision to use an Nvidia GTX 1650 video card holds back game performance when compared to similar desktops. Those who are strictly looking for a gaming machine will likely be disappointed by the weak graphics card. But if you need a machine for multiple use-cases, the speedy, mid-tier Intel Core i5 processor helps make up for the slow gaming performance.
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
The Verge
Samsung’s new gaming monitors include easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, and more
Samsung is introducing four new gaming monitors at Gamescom today, and they’re the first Odyssey models to have Samsung’s Gaming Hub built in. This gaming hub provides quick and easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming services. The Samsung...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
How to use the Windows 11 screen reader
There are numerous third-party screen readers available for Windows 11. The most popular ones include Job Access With Speech (JAWS) and NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA). (Microsoft has a full list on its website.) But Windows also has a free, built-in screen reader called Narrator. Given the wealth of options that...
Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon
MacBooks aren't cheap, and that makes finding the best deals on Apple's popular laptops a high priority when heading back to school. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a variety of discounts across Apple silicon laptops, including the most powerful MacBook Pros ever made and the more portable MacBook Air. Jumping right...
The Verge
Sony’s new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller takes on the Xbox Elite
Sony has just announced a new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller. The “high performance” controller is fully customizable, much like the Xbox Elite controller. Sony appears to have the best features from the Scuf and Elite controllers, with removable analog thumbsticks, rear buttons, changeable stick caps, and multiple control profiles.
The Verge
Walmart is restocking PS5 bundles for its paid subscribers at 3PM ET today
Sony’s PlayStation 5 has not been nearly as hard to get as it once was. With a mix of increased supply and easing demand, it’s almost easy to get one — even if you don’t yet see rows of them in stock at USA stores. However, Walmart is running another one of its restock events for paying Walmart Plus subscribers. The major retailer will have the standard disc-equipped PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549 today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.
notebookcheck.net
Morefine S600: New mini-PC introduced with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK processors
The Morefine S600 is a new mini-PC equipped with processors that power current workstation and gaming laptops. Specifically, Morefine states that it will sell the S600 with the Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK, both Alder Lake-H series processors with 45 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the pair are identical, although the Core i9-12900HK has an unlocked multiplier. Hence, they are both 14-core processors with 20 threads and an Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96 EUs) built on a 10 nm manufacturing process.
The Verge
Now Peloton is selling its Bike on Amazon, complete with free delivery and assembly
Peloton recently dropped the news that it would cut its distribution network, shift further toward third-party logistics, and plans to shutter retail showrooms starting next year. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the company is now partnering with Amazon to sell its original Bike, the Guide, and apparel.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Asus ROG Phone 6D with the Dimensity 9000 Plus processor is on the way
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus waited until July 2022 to launch its latest ROG Phones, so that it could present the 6 series with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with no need for a refresh. Now, however, it seems there is a forthcoming variant with a different SoC after all.
Bad news for AMD: Intel Core i7-13700K smokes Ryzen 7 7700X in leaked benchmarks
The upcoming ‘Zen 4’ Ryzen 7 7700X CPU from AMD has seen yet another leak, with prolific processor leaker Extreme Player shifting from his usual focus on Intel chips to reveal the 7700X’s performance in popular benchmarking software Cinebench R20. The leak, which was posted on the...
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is now on sale for the lowest price we've...
The Verge
Google’s entry-level Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds are a nice bargain at $69
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro may be getting a lot of attention — and deservedly so — but if you don’t mind not having noise cancellation or multipoint support, the lower-tier Pixel Buds A-Series are a great deal at $69. The Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale...
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks nice and all, but I've got my eyes on the Motorola Razr 2022
Both Samsung and Motorola introduced their latest clamshell foldable this month. While the Galaxy Z flip 4 will likely sell more, the Motorola Razr 2022 shouldn't be overlooked if (and when) it gets a global launch.
PC Magazine
Denuvo Wants to Expand Its Anti-Piracy Tech to Nintendo Switch Games
Infamous anti-piracy provider Denuvo is ready to expand its technology to protect Nintendo Switch games from bootlegging. On Wednesday, the company introduced "Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection," which is designed to prevent unofficial PC ports of Switch games that can be played with emulators. “Even if a game is protected against...
Comments / 0