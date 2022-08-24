'All That' Alum Kel Mitchell Calls Jennette McCurdy 'Courageous' After Exposing Nickelodeon

Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Queen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix ‘End Of The Road’ Trailer
Award-winning rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah is set to star alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in their Netflix action thriller End Of The Road. According to the streaming platform, the film journeys a recently widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. After witnessing a murder and finding a missing bag of cash, the trip quickly takes a turn as it becomes “a highway to hell” for Brenda and her family. While staying at a motel in the New Mexico desert, Brenda and her brother Reggie (Bridges) have to fight for their...
Jennette McCurdy’s Family Guide: Meet Her Brothers, Theirs Parents and More
After beginning a journey of self-healing, Jennette McCurdy started to open up about her difficult childhood — and her complicated relationship with various family members. In her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette broke down the years of alleged abuse she faced at the hands of mother Debra McCurdy. After the book's release in […]
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Claims Nickelodeon Offered Her $300,000 to Stay Quiet on Alleged Abuse
Click here to read the full article. Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” includes a revelation that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 in “hush money” so that she would not go public with the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of “The Creator.” A book excerpt including this allegation was published by Vanity Fair. McCurdy does not mention her alleged abuser by name, instead choosing to refer to him only as “The Creator.” Variety has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment on McCurdy’s claims. According to McCurdy, “The Creator” encouraged her to drink alcohol when she was only...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ariana Grande Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ by Her ‘Sexualization’ on Teen Nickelodeon Show
Ariana Grande acted for Nickelodeon, with some fans noting some 'uncomfortable' 'Victorious' and 'Sam & Cat' scenes featuring the 'No Tears Left to Cry' artist.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli
Matthew Lawrence may have found himself on the TLC tip. The Boy Meets World alum was spotted enjoying time with singer Chilli on a Waikiki beach in Hawaii. As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, Matthew and Chilli took a dip in the water together and later chatting while lounging on beach chairs.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
Jennifer Hudson and Tyler Perry Part of Whitney Houston’s Estate Foundation
Tyler Perry and Jennifer Hudson are part of a new foundation for Whitney Houston estate. The foundation will have a kick off in the form of a gala, with Perry and Hudson will co-chair the event.
Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp reveals he has a temporary summer job as a lifeguard 'just for fun'... before he heads to college
Noah Schnapp admitted that when he is not on the set of Stranger Things, he works hard at a separate summer job. The 17-year-old explained during an interview with Flaunt that he has a short-term job as a lifeguard, adding that the work has 'kept me grounded.'. Aside from working...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
Kristin Chenoweth's bleeped 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer stuns Steve Harvey
Kristin Chenoweth managed to leave host Steve Harvey speechless after she got "Wicked" on a recent episode of "Celebrity Family Feud."
People
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
Shia LaBeouf reveals name of his and Mia Goth’s 5-month-old daughter
Five months after becoming a father, Shia LaBeouf has finally revealed his daughter’s name. “I have a little girl, Isabel,” the actor, 36, wrote in an email published by Variety Friday. “She is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” LaBeouf went on to write. The “Even Stevens” alum also praised his on-again, off-again partner, Mia Goth, in his email to Olivia Wilde. “My wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he gushed. Goth, 28, gave birth to their baby girl in March,...
Fox News
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host Kelly Ripa shares big news on Instagram about her new book 'Live Wire'
Kelly Ripa shared exciting news with her fans about her new book, "Live Wire." The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host took to INstagram on DATE to announce she will be going on tour to promote her new endeavor. "Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: New Look at Michael Myers Released
There are a number of iconic elements about the Halloween franchise, one of which is the eerie mask of Michael Myers, with a new photo from Halloween Ends offering a new look at the unsettling disguise. Over more than 40 years, Myers' mask has earned various tweaks to its design, and while that mask has often appeared a stark white, the current narrative embraces all of the damages and deterioration it has undergone since 1978. With four years having passed in the narrative since its last appearance in Halloween Kills, the mask appears more decayed than when we last saw it. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
Gary Busey ‘perhaps’ just needed the bathroom: rep on pants-down photo
Gary Busey’s rep is giving the actor the benefit of the doubt after he recently pulled his pants down in public view. “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a spokesperson for Busey, 78, told Page Six on Tuesday. “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.” Paparazzi caught the “Point Break” star pulling his pants down across the street from his home in California on Saturday, a day after...
Comments / 0