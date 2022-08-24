Read full article on original website
WNYT
N. Carolina commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly...
WNYT
Hochul says 6,000+ illegal guns seized in NY this year
Gov. Hochul talked about the state’s success getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday as she marked one year in office. The governor says more than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January. She says that’s thanks to New York state’s collaboration with law enforcement in other states and even Canada.
WNYT
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.
WNYT
Two former state employees admit to big insurance benefit stealing scheme
Two former state employees who joked about stealing $1.6 million in insurance benefits have pleaded guilty. Carl Diveglia, 33, pleaded guilty on Thursday. His co-conspirator, 51-year-old Wendell Giles, pleaded guilty back in April. Between July 2020 and August 2021, the men started fake unemployment insurance applications in the names of...
WNYT
Capital Region transit gets millions in funding
Public transit in the Capital Region is about to get millions in funding. The Capital District Transportation Committee is expected to approve the 550 million dollar federal transportation project funding program. The funding will go towards paving, bridge repairs and street improvement in the capital region.
WNYT
Capital District YMCA warns of childcare staffing crisis
The YMCA of the Capital District is putting out a warning that they’re facing a childcare crisis. Right now, there isn’t enough staff to run all of its before and after-school care. It’s the latest in an ongoing struggle for many parents to find childcare. The YMCA...
WNYT
Colorado mom denies alleged QAnon plot to kidnap son
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back.
WNYT
Massachusetts boy celebrates new arm by scooping ice cream
WILBRAHAM, Mass. – A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy’s wish came true Thursday thanks to Friendly’s and the Shriners. Ian Stratton was born without a left hand, but was recently outfitted with a prosthetic arm. The first thing he wanted to do was scoop his nightly ice cream, and...
