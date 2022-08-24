ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland agencies to expand state business lending and investment programs

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGOuD_0hSkUNP900

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that up to $198 million in federal small business relief will be available through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, according to state staff.

The financial relief will funnel down through three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, state staff said.

It will be used to enhance nine state business lending and investment programs, according to state staff.

The State Small Business Credit Initiative will support businesses by providing them with limited opportunities for growth whether due to the pandemic or historic disinvestment, state staff said.

The plan is to support communities and areas with a high concentration of small, micro, and socially and economically disadvantaged individual businesses, according to state staff.

In this way, ongoing state investments in underserved communities will be preserved, state staff said.

The State Small Business Credit Initiative was established by Congress in 2010. It received a $10 billion allocation as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, state staff said.

"The State of Maryland's small business programs are proven and effective, providing critical relief during the pandemic and supporting strong economic growth during our ongoing recovery," Hogan said. "This additional funding will ensure Maryland continues to remain open for business by supercharging these programs to increase capacity and better serve entrepreneurs and small businesses, especially those creating jobs and other opportunities that fuel the revitalization of disinvested communities."

Comments / 0

Related
Ocean City Today

Gov. Hogan addresses rising housing prices

(Aug. 26, 2022) Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from...
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Marylanders Encouraged To Apply For Student Loan Tax Credit

  Listen up, Maryland! President Joe Biden recently shared his plans to cancel a portion of student debt for millions of Americans, but there may be even more relief for thousands of Marylanders. READ MORE: Biden Forgives Some Student Loan Debt, Extends Pause On Repayments The Maryland Higher Education Commission is encouraging Maryland taxpayers who […] The post Marylanders Encouraged To Apply For Student Loan Tax Credit appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). These agencies will use funds to expand and enhance nine existing state business lending and investment programs.
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland offering $700K in grants for solar canopies, floating solar

Maryland farmers can now apply for grants for solar canopies as part of a state program. The Maryland Energy Administration is offering $700,000 in solar grants to state agencies, local governments, businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions and – for the first time – farmers operating as sole proprietors. The...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Debt Consolidation Services Providers Ordered to Pay More Than $2 Million in Penalties and Restitution

BALTIMORE, MD (August 22, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has issued a Final Order against Marcia L. Bailey and Arthur Wittenberg along with their entities, Marcia Bailey Inc. trading as Signature Accounting and the Wittenberg Family Trust, for violating the Consumer Protection Act when they collected hundreds […]
MARYLAND STATE
CNBC

First-time homebuyers can now get up to $200,000 for a down payment in D.C.—see if you qualify for similar programs in your state

Amid rapidly growing homeownership costs, the District of Columbia has joined several states in announcing additional funding assistance for low-income homebuyers. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced Monday that the District has more than doubled a subsidy for down payment assistance, up from $80,000 to $202,000, for qualified residents. As...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Beacon Newspapers

Participants sought for a Maryland study

If you’d like to be part of a new research program whose goal is to improve the health of Marylanders, the University of Maryland School of Medicine wants to hear from you. Researchers are seeking to engage 250,000 Marylanders to build a resource that will enable a broad range of health- and disease-related research.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland might borrow an alternative high school strategy from Texas

Lessons learned in a Texas school district may help more alternative high school students in Maryland get access to early college preparation programs. In 2006, Daniel King was superintendent of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District, one of the lowest performing school districts in Texas. King, who has since retired, crafted a plan to get high school dropouts in the alternative high school to return to the classroom. They would not just earn a high school diploma but take some college courses through dual enrollment.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Politics State#Politics Governor
baltimorebeat.com

Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices

Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Baltimore

The Maryland State Fair returns with rides, fried food, animals and more

TIMONIUM, Md. -- Come one, come all: Thursday was the official start of the 141st Maryland State Fair."I can smell the food, it smells so good," said Lashena Shields-Vannoy.The gates open at 5 p.m. every Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for visitors to check out all the action over the next three weekends.Inside, you'll find the traditional favorites, like the rides, games and animals."Sheep and goats and llamas and pigs, every animal imaginable" said chairman Gerry Brewster.But there's even more excitement this year, thanks to some new attractions at the fairgrounds and a concert series featuring artists...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland, Virginia battling over housing new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland and Virginia are vying to be the new home of the FBI headquarters, and we could find out who wins as soon as next month. The J. Edgar Hoover Building is currently home to the FBI. Once declared the world's ugliest building, it opened in 1975. Now, the 2.8 million square foot structure is in desperate need of repairs.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

First 2022 Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that an adult living in the Baltimore Metropolitan area has tested positive for the West Nile virus – the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year. The West Nile virus is transmitted to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy