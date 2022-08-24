ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Prince William and Kate Middleton Delight Fans After Video Showing Them Dancing and Partying Goes Viral

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The future king and queen know how to party.

We’re used to seeing Prince William and Kate Middleton in serious settings during official engagements. Now though, thanks to TikTok, fans are seeing that they like to have fun too. Clips have circulated in the past of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dancing while on royal tours but the one that’s gone viral on TikTok shows the pair really letting loose in bars and nightclubs when they were in their ’20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjqXN_0hSkUGE400
Prince William and Kate Middleton laughing during visit with volunteers from Church on the Street | Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

TikTok video of Prince William and Kate Middleton partying goes viral

Prince William and his wife have busted out their dance moves a couple of times during royal visits. Many recall them doing so in 2012 during their tour to the Far East when they stopped in the island country of Tuvalu and locals taught them traditional dances.

More recently, the Cambridges had a dancing video at a Garifuna festival go viral while in Belize during their Caribbean tour in March.

But a TikTok mashup shared in late July, which has continued to rack up tons of views, shows them hitting the dance floor when they’re not working. The clips are from when Will and Kate were in college and could dance the night away long before they had kids. There are also a few snaps of them smiling with their friends in the back of cars likely after a few adult beverages.

The clip has received thousands of comments

The TikTok clip has been viewed millions of times and garnered thousands of comments from fans delighted to see compilation of pics showing the couple enjoying themselves.

“Couples who rave together stay together,” one user commmented.

“Just like all young people. That is nice….and normal,” another wrote.

A third person said: “I really love how we have such carefree photos!” While a fourth posted: “It’s nice to see them happy and relaxed.”

“They certainly enjoyed their university days,” a fifth user observed.

Another comment came from journalist Daniela Elser who wrote in news.com.au : “William and Kate look like the epitome of wonderfully messy, cocktail-guzzling 20-somethings.”

The duke and duchess are living their happily ever after these days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chdQz_0hSkUGE400
Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling after his graduation ceremony at RAF Cranwell air base | MICHAEL DUNLEA/AFP via Getty Images

William and Kate dated for several years and in 2010, the prince asked his longtime girlfriend to marry him while in Kenya. “As every guy out there will know, it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going. So I was planning it and then it just felt really right, out in Africa. It was beautiful,” the duke said in their first post-engagement interview about the moment he proposed.

They wed on April 29, 2011, and today are parents to their three children– Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis .

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Video of Princess Charlotte Having Fun Shows She Can Let Loose Just Like Kate Middleton

