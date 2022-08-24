The world is heating up, and it's threatening habitability in many regions around the equator. At this stage, even if we can limit global warming to 2 ˚C above pre-industrial levels, new estimates suggest the tropics and subtropics, including India, the Arabian peninsula and sub-Saharan Africa, will experience dangerously hot temperatures most days of the year by 2100. The mid-latitudes of the world, meanwhile, will experience intense heat waves each year at least. In the United States city of Chicago, for instance, researchers predict a 16-fold increase in dangerous heat waves by the end of the century. The chances of us avoiding that...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO