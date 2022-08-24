Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
We Just Found a 'Super-Earth' That Could Be an Ocean-Covered Water World
An exoplanet just 100 light-years from Earth appears to be the best candidate yet for a sloshy, water-covered ocean world. It's called TOI-1452b, and measurements of its size and mass suggest a density profile consistent with a global liquid ocean. Scientists believe that worlds like this are possible, but they haven't yet conclusively found one.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Human Fossil Could be Our Oldest Ancestors to Walk on Two Legs 7 Million Years Ago
An ancient human fossil discovered in Africa indicate that our ancient human ancestor walked on two legs 7 million years ago which is earlier than previously thought, according to a study led by researchers from Chad and France. The discovery confirms the major evolution breakthrough of the earliest humans from...
The largest pyramid in the world was camouflaged to look like a hill and a church sits at the top
A church sits on top of the Great Pyramid of CholulaCredit: Luis Alvaz; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Great Pyramid of Cholula is actually an Aztec temple that was constructed over 2000 years ago. The complex is located in Cholula, Mexico.
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Researchers say that a study of fossils that are millions of years old indicates something unique about humans' oldest known ancestors -- they walked on two legs but could climb trees like an ape.
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Smithonian
Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Hundreds of Ancient Dice Used for Divination—and Gaming
The ancient site of Maresha, now part of a national park in Israel, was once a thriving city with a subterranean secret. Beneath the shops and houses that snaked through the city was a vast network of underground caves, hewn into soft chalk and serving a variety of possible purposes, from sites of worship to grain stores to clandestine hideouts.
Wormholes explained: How these space-time shortcuts act like time machines
Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
Eerie NASA audio clip lets you hear the sound a black hole makes
Black holes are terrifying stellar objects. Not only do they feed off the energy of stars, but there is just so much we don’t know about them. In fact, we’ve only recently even captured our first image of a black hole. Now, though, scientists at NASA have allowed us to check off yet another question about these celestial objects: What does a black hole sound like?
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
Mesmerizing new James Webb telescope photo shows a strange spiral galaxy
NASA released the first images from the James Webb space telescope in July and the spacecraft hasn’t stopped yet. On top of official image releases, the raw data captured by the telescope has yielded an amazing amount of material, too. One of the latest images comes to us from an astronomy graduate and it gives us a mesmerizing view of the Great Barred Spiral Galaxy.
1,000 years ago, a woman was buried in a canoe on her way to the 'destination of souls'
Up to 1,000 years ago, mourners buried a young woman in a ceremonial canoe to represent her final journey into the land of the dead in what is now Patagonia, a new study finds. The discovery reaffirms ethnographic and historical accounts that canoe burials were practiced throughout pre-Hispanic South America...
Phys.org
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time
The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
An Ancient Creature Who Could See in The Dark Lies Hidden in The Eyes of Whales
The first mammals to return to the sea, more than 35 million years ago, had eyes for the deep. According to new research, the visual systems of modern whales, dolphins, and porpoises – collectively known as cetaceans – all derive from a common ancestor with powerful underwater vision.
Extreme Heat Would Make Lots of Our Planet Dangerous by 2100, Scientists Warn
The world is heating up, and it's threatening habitability in many regions around the equator. At this stage, even if we can limit global warming to 2 ˚C above pre-industrial levels, new estimates suggest the tropics and subtropics, including India, the Arabian peninsula and sub-Saharan Africa, will experience dangerously hot temperatures most days of the year by 2100. The mid-latitudes of the world, meanwhile, will experience intense heat waves each year at least. In the United States city of Chicago, for instance, researchers predict a 16-fold increase in dangerous heat waves by the end of the century. The chances of us avoiding that...
IFLScience
America's Underground "Lost Sea" Is So Vast It's Never Been Fully Explored
Deep beneath an unassuming corner of Tennessee, you can find America’s “Lost Sea”: the largest non-subglacial underground lake in the US, and likely the second largest in the world. Found in the Craighead Caverns, this colossal body of underground water is so large that no one’s actually sure how big it is.
Stunning Nasa video reveals sharpest views ever of Andromeda Galaxy
NASA has rereleased stunning photos of our galactic neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy. Andromeda is the next-closest galaxy to the Milky Way, and it shares many of the same properties as our home galaxy. The largest-ever image of the Andromeda Galaxy was posted to Nasa's Instagram account. "Our Milky Way galaxy...
ScienceAlert
