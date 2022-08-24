Read full article on original website
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
International Business Times
Ikea Recall: These Espresso Makers May Burst
Ikea is voluntarily recalling certain espresso makers because they may burst. There have been reports of burns and other injuries. Ikea's Metallisk Espresso Makers may pose injury hazards to users, including burn risks if the hot contents suddenly get expelled, according to the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website.
International Business Times
NFT Sales and Collections To Watch Out For in 2022
International Business Times
Analysis-Musk Tests Limits Of Governance By Having Children With Aide
Elon Musk's decision to have children with one of his top executives at Neuralink pushed the limits of corporate governance norms, according to nine corporate governance experts who offered divergent interpretations of the startup's code of conduct for employees. Known more widely for his electric car maker Tesla Inc and...
International Business Times
FedEx Missteps Fuel Contractor's Crusade As Pandemic Delivery Boom Fades
Package carrier FedEx Corp is facing a threat from an unusual source - one of its biggest delivery contractors. Tennessee businessman Spencer Patton has ratcheted up pressure on FedEx to boost compensation for contractors after company actions made it even harder for them to wring out profit in a downshifting, inflationary economy.
International Business Times
Sony Hikes PS5 Prices In Some Markets, US Consumers Spared
Sony's PlayStation 5 is already notoriously difficult to find, and on Thursday the popular console's manufacturer said that it will also become more expensive for gamers in many parts of the world. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has recommended raising the console's retail price in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, China,...
