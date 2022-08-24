Read full article on original website
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
blackchronicle.com
Four dead after violent weekend in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a violent weekend in Oklahoma City as police investigate three homicides and one deadly law enforcement-involved shooting on the Turner Turnpike. It began Friday afternoon with a violent fight breaking out at an Oklahoma City gas station parking lot near S.W. 94th and...
KOCO
Video of apparent assault on Del City High School teacher has some parents concerned
DEL CITY, Okla. — A video of a Del City High School teacher and student altercation is circling on social media and grabbing a lot of attention. The situation is being investigated by local law enforcement. And the video, which an anonymous parent sent to KOCO 5, is startling. The parent who sent the video said the altercation happened in her daughter’s classroom.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
News On 6
Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison
A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
“It’s a dark day for law enforcement,” Former Oklahoma sheriff remembers the life of fallen deputy
Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz leaves a legacy of hard work, sincerity, and compassion.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
KOCO
Thieves caught on camera stealing lottery ticket display from OKC store
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people were caught on camera running out of an Oklahoma City convenience store after stealing an entire lottery ticket display. The theft occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at a store near Northwest 30th Street and Portland Avenue. Police identified one of the suspects but...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
Edmond high school student critical after motorcycle crashes into minivan
An Edmond high school student is in critical condition after crashing a motorcycle into a minivan.
2 Women Accused Of Burglarizing Home In Pawnee County Arrested
Cleveland Police have arrested two women accused of burglarizing a home in Pawnee County. According to police, officers arrested Shelly Crain and Lori Bailey on Monday. Police say both women have a criminal history and one of them was wearing an ankle monitor after getting let out on bond for a separate case.
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
OSBI investigating homicide in Wewoka
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Wewoka this past weekend.
News On 6
Choctaw High School Goes On Lockdown After People With A Gun Show Up On Campus
Choctaw High School was briefly placed on lockdown after a man and a 17-year-old girl showed up on campus with a gun. The man has been identified as Latrell Mensah. According to Choctaw police, Mensah and teen showed up to a practice field and asked to see a particular person participating in the practice.
Hazmat Team On Scene Of Crash Near NW 63rd And Rockwell
The Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a crash near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. At least one person was arrested by OCPD with a DUI complaint. All lanes of North Rockwell Avenue from Northwest 61st Terrace to Northwest 63rd Street are closed. The wreck involves...
2 people die in vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County
Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.
Woman out thousands after semi-truck hit her home in 2020
A woman said her family’s traumatizing experience did not end after a semi-truck plowed through their home just west of the metro two years ago.
KOCO
Authorities search for missing 16-year-old Norman boy last seen in early August
NORMAN, Okla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old Norman boy who has been missing since early August. The national database's website shows that Ryan Jones has been missing from Norman since Aug. 3. He is 5 feet,...
