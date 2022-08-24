ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash

EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Accidents
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Minivan#Traffic Accident#Sullivan County Ems#Traffic Unit
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJHL

Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Behind The Badge: Black Sheep Bail Bonding

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--A retired law enforcement officer and his partner have started a new bail bonding company in Sullivan County. Retired Sullivan County captain Mark Ducker and Jonathan Reed started Black Sheep Bail Bonding in May. The two worked together in the bonding business for a few years, but decided...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy