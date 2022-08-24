Read full article on original website
THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash
EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
WATE
14-year-old boy dies at hospital after Douglas Lake drowning incident
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 14-year-old boy who was a student at Jefferson County High School has died after emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at Douglas Lake Thursday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO identified the boy as Tristan Eilers, 14, of White...
wvlt.tv
THP identifies victim from third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown
Maryville visits Powell and Farragut at West are among key games in the season’s 2nd week. Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’. What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors.
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County.
elizabethton.com
Breaking: Authorities identify suspect in Dry Branch Road car fire, death
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Brandon Clay Carrier, who has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening...
MCPD: Man arrested after nearly hitting man on lawnmower during police chase
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mountain City man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly evading police and nearly hitting a man on a lawnmower with a vehicle on Thursday. According to a post from the Mountain City Police Department (MCPD), Sergeant T. Brown saw a vehicle traveling on Roan Creek Road with no visible […]
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal incident
A Morristown toddler who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday has been identified by his mother.
JCSO: Jefferson Co. High School student dies after drowning at Douglas Lake
WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified a teen who died Thursday night after rescue crews responded to a drowning at Douglas Lake. The JCSO said 14-year-old Tristan Eilers from White Pine died in the emergency room after first responders pulled him out of the water.
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
Search continues for missing Tazewell man
Ralph Lee Clark was reported missing by his father in April 2022 in Tazewell, Tenn. according to police, who are now asking the public to help find him.
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation. Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City: Couple arrested after purchasing car from dealership with worthless check
A man from Johnson City and a woman from Jonesborough were both arrested after reportedly purchasing a car from a local dealership with a worthless check. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Roy and Jessica Killion bought a 2011 Toyota Corolla from Wallace Imports with a personal check.
Carter County sheriff investigating after suspected human remains found in burned car
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in […]
Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
Woman flown to hospital after being rescued from Tuesday night fire in Meadowview
MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire Tuesday night in the Meadowview community of Washington County, Virginia. Firefighters with the Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments responded to the 29000 block of Walker Lane around 9:15 p.m. A female who was rescued from the fire was flown to […]
Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
wcyb.com
Behind The Badge: Black Sheep Bail Bonding
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--A retired law enforcement officer and his partner have started a new bail bonding company in Sullivan County. Retired Sullivan County captain Mark Ducker and Jonathan Reed started Black Sheep Bail Bonding in May. The two worked together in the bonding business for a few years, but decided...
