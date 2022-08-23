Unlike Tom Brady who still is playing in the NFL despite being just five years away from being half a century old, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has plenty of time to engage in other endeavors outside football. Edelman is over a year removed from declaring his retirement from playing football but has constantly tried to keep in touch with his former quarterback. However, it doesn’t seem as though Tom Brady has been getting back at him often.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO