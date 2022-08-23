ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
NBC Sports

Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt

Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
FanSided

3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East

The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
The Spun

Look: Here's The Most "In Demand" NFL Team Heading Into 2022 Season

Some NFL fanbases are more excited for the 2022 season than others. On Thursday, sports business insider Mark J. Burns reported the top-10 most "in demand" tickets on StubHub for the upcoming season. The list features a combination of perennial contenders and up-and-coming organizations with exciting potential. Unsurprisingly, "America's Team"...
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady hilariously responds to Julian Edelman’s call out for lack of texts

Unlike Tom Brady who still is playing in the NFL despite being just five years away from being half a century old, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has plenty of time to engage in other endeavors outside football. Edelman is over a year removed from declaring his retirement from playing football but has constantly tried to keep in touch with his former quarterback. However, it doesn’t seem as though Tom Brady has been getting back at him often.
NBC Sports

Saints continue to troll Falcons over 28-3 Super Bowl in multiple ways

New England Patriots fans know 28-3 jokes will never get old in this region, and apparently the same is true in New Orleans. The Saints, who have been rivals with the Atlanta Falcons for a long time, rarely pass up an opportunity to troll their NFC South opponent about its historic collapse against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
