Patrick Mahomes reacts to passing of Chiefs legend Len Dawson
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson just passed away at the age of 87. The tributes have been pouring in from all over, and it’s no surprise to see Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes pay his respects. Mahomes took to Twitter Wednesday morning to honor Dawson:. Patrick Mahomes...
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt
Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
Roger Goodell Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Quarterback
The legendary Len Dawson passed away this week at the age of 87. Dawson had a lengthy career in the NFL, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. In 1970, Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory. He completed 12-of-17 passes for...
New England Patriots Bill Belichick at Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots and NFL ICON Bill Belichick talked moments ago from his team's joint practices at the Las Vegas Raiders
3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East
The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
Las Vegas Raiders Final Preseason Update: New England Patriots Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders have concluded the joint practice sessions with the New England Patriots and now look forward to their final preseason game.
Look: Here's The Most "In Demand" NFL Team Heading Into 2022 Season
Some NFL fanbases are more excited for the 2022 season than others. On Thursday, sports business insider Mark J. Burns reported the top-10 most "in demand" tickets on StubHub for the upcoming season. The list features a combination of perennial contenders and up-and-coming organizations with exciting potential. Unsurprisingly, "America's Team"...
Tom Brady hilariously responds to Julian Edelman’s call out for lack of texts
Unlike Tom Brady who still is playing in the NFL despite being just five years away from being half a century old, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has plenty of time to engage in other endeavors outside football. Edelman is over a year removed from declaring his retirement from playing football but has constantly tried to keep in touch with his former quarterback. However, it doesn’t seem as though Tom Brady has been getting back at him often.
Saints continue to troll Falcons over 28-3 Super Bowl in multiple ways
New England Patriots fans know 28-3 jokes will never get old in this region, and apparently the same is true in New Orleans. The Saints, who have been rivals with the Atlanta Falcons for a long time, rarely pass up an opportunity to troll their NFC South opponent about its historic collapse against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
