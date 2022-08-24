Fox News acquired documents that show teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help students with their gender transitions without parental consent. “This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they’re using loopholes and laws to try and get around it… parents need to know,” former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler told “America Reports.”

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO