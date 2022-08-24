ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 7

Township Green
3d ago

The Article talks about a book that says "where many genders and identities congregate, that the middle schooler starts to explore his own identity." See...he knew his true identity until he was "taught" "other" "identities". This is child abuse. And now schools can go behind parent's backs and allow children to transition to a different gender WITHOUT the knowledge of student's parent(s). This is Communism. SAVE MARYLAND. SAVE OUR CHILDREN. VOTE FOR REPUBLICAN DAN COX FOR GOVERNOR 🇺🇸

Reply
4
no guilt white man
3d ago

My children would get a zero because I would burn it so they couldn’t do it if they brought it home

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Dr. Saphier slams Virginia county's 'woke' teacher training: They're trying to separate children from parents

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that teachers unions are trying to take power away from parents after it was revealed Fairfax County, Virginia is not requiring parental permission for students to use different names at school. Saphier argued on "Outnumbered" Thursday that it is parents' legal right to be involved in how their children identify.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Bethesda, MD
Bethesda, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
Montgomery County, MD
Education
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Bethesda, MD
Education
Montgomery County, MD
Society
Ocean City Today

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
wufe967.com

Ex-Fairfax County teacher on gender transition training: 'Parent rights are being obstructed left and right'

Fox News acquired documents that show teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help students with their gender transitions without parental consent. “This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they’re using loopholes and laws to try and get around it… parents need to know,” former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler told “America Reports.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Frederick Co. schools use latest in neuroscience to improve teaching

As students in Frederick County, Maryland, return to classes, teachers are making use of the latest advancements in neuroscience to make lessons stick. Frederick County is now the largest U.S. public school district to implement what is called Mind Brain Education Science, or MBE, according to director of organizational development Meg Lee, who has spearheaded the initiative.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allyship#Lgbtq Community#Transgender Youth#Racism#Tiktok#Westland Middle School#Lgbtqia#Rainbow Spectrum#Fox News Digital
WJLA

Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students

BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
BOWIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WTOP

Teachers at Md. elementary school face unexpected challenges

Teachers throughout Maryland are back in the classrooms this week, working on bulletin boards and arranging desks as they get ready to welcome students back next week. But at some schools, the teachers will face challenges and have to prepare for things you don’t expect a teacher to have to deal with.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Montgomery Co. parent settles lawsuit over police response to child who left school

A parent from Montgomery County, Maryland, has settled with the county over how her young child was detained by police after he walked away from school two years ago. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the $275,000 settlement Friday between Shanta Grant, and police officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon as well as the county’s Board of Education.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

WATCH: Montgomery County COVID response for the new school year

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Montgomery County’s Marc Elrich and Dr. McKnight virtual briefing. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

‘A microcosm of America’: Local supporters turn out for Biden’s visit to Rockville

This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, to correct which school’s marching band particpated in Thursday’s rally. As people started to gather outside Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, Daniel Koroma was quick to reflect on why President Joe Biden chose Montgomery County as a place to rally Democrats in advance of midterm elections in November.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy