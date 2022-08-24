Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Authorities make arrests on drug, financial crime, assault charges
Morgan City and Berwick police and St. Mary deputies made eight arrests late last week on drug charges involving heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana and prescription medication. Assumption deputies also made one arrest on financial crime charges and are looking for a second suspect. And Patterson police made an aggravated...
Lafayette Shooting Suspect Arrested in Morgan City (UPDATED)
24-year-old Marquis Givens, a suspect in the shooting of a woman on Martin Luther King Drive on August 18th, is now behind bars after a joint effort by law enforcement agencies.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 18-25
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 18-25: Kyler Scioneaux, 27, 514 Charles St, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Ian Scamardo, 26, 2337 Northwind Ave, Zachary was charged w/ Simple Criminal Damage to Property;. Dana Bladsacker, 42, 2138 S Commerce Ave, Gonzales...
stmarynow.com
Berwick police plan impaired driver checkpoint
Berwick Police Chief David Leonard, Sr. announces plans for a DWI checkpoint during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign, which runs through Sept. 5. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the objective is to reduce the number of DWI related crashes through public education initiatives and enforcement efforts, thus making the roadways safer to travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting
A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
stmarynow.com
St. Mary Parish Council ponders racial balance, loud music rules
What does adequate minority on the St. Mary Parish Council mean, and what’s the best way to make it happen?. That was the question posed by Councilman J Ina at the council’s Wednesday meeting. Also Wednesday, the council heard from Amelia residents who are demanding a remedy for...
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate relationship with juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to officials. Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland earlier in the week, which resulted in the...
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City High School JROTC members were among the volunteers for Operation Beautification Community Clean Up Day Saturday in Morgan City.
Operation Beautification is holding a Community Clean Up Day Saturday morning in Morgan City. Volunteers gathered at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium for assignments. Caution should be used along roadways in Morgan City as crews will be picking up litter until noon.
St. Mary Parish corrections deputy charged with simple battery, malfeasance in office
A St. Mary Parish corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
brproud.com
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in early morning attempted ATM theft at CVS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported alarm going off overnight at a local CVS. Deputies arrived at the CVS around 1:36 a.m. and found a damaged front windowpane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Two unknown...
brproud.com
1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
L'Observateur
3 Edgard men arrested for catalytic converter theft
On August 24, 2022, at 1:15 AM, witnesses were leaving a business establishment in the 2400 block of Williams Boulevard when they observed subjects in the parking lot of a closed auto dealership. The witnesses contacted the police and reported what they observed. Officers quickly responded to the business on...
Guns, narcotics and money seized after shooting in Jeanerette injured two men
Police seize guns and drugs after responding to a shooting that injured two men.
Comments / 0