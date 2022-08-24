ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stmarynow.com

Authorities make arrests on drug, financial crime, assault charges

Morgan City and Berwick police and St. Mary deputies made eight arrests late last week on drug charges involving heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana and prescription medication. Assumption deputies also made one arrest on financial crime charges and are looking for a second suspect. And Patterson police made an aggravated...
BERWICK, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 18-25

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 18-25: Kyler Scioneaux, 27, 514 Charles St, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Ian Scamardo, 26, 2337 Northwind Ave, Zachary was charged w/ Simple Criminal Damage to Property;. Dana Bladsacker, 42, 2138 S Commerce Ave, Gonzales...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Berwick police plan impaired driver checkpoint

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard, Sr. announces plans for a DWI checkpoint during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign, which runs through Sept. 5. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the objective is to reduce the number of DWI related crashes through public education initiatives and enforcement efforts, thus making the roadways safer to travel.
BERWICK, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting

A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
VACHERIE, LA
stmarynow.com

St. Mary Parish Council ponders racial balance, loud music rules

What does adequate minority on the St. Mary Parish Council mean, and what’s the best way to make it happen?. That was the question posed by Councilman J Ina at the council’s Wednesday meeting. Also Wednesday, the council heard from Amelia residents who are demanding a remedy for...
AMELIA, LA
WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

3 Edgard men arrested for catalytic converter theft

On August 24, 2022, at 1:15 AM, witnesses were leaving a business establishment in the 2400 block of Williams Boulevard when they observed subjects in the parking lot of a closed auto dealership. The witnesses contacted the police and reported what they observed. Officers quickly responded to the business on...
EDGARD, LA

