ETC (End the Cycle) Georgia’s is now operating a Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA. in an effort help those animal lovers who need a little help taking the best care they can of their beloved pets. If somebody is in a position where they cannot drive, the volunteers will try and get to them with the donated items of pet food or litter, as supplies last. The are inviting people who need the help to please come to the food pantry on the days it is open, but to please come only if you need the help!! If you can purchase it on your own, the ask that you leave it for those who need it more than you.

MONROE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO