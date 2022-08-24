Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
A Fishing Club of Their Own-The Stone Mountain HookersDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
West Georgian
What to Expect at the Suwanee Taste of BBQ Festival
Suwanee Town Center is hosting Project Green’s fundraiser the Taste of BBQ Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to sponsor children whose parents are unable to afford summer camp. All of Project Green’s profit from this event will be used to help sponsor these kids to The Back to Basics Summer Camp for Kids. This family friendly event hosts live music, fun activities and delicious foods for guests to feast on.
Monroe Local News
ETC Georgia is now operating a monthly Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA
ETC (End the Cycle) Georgia’s is now operating a Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA. in an effort help those animal lovers who need a little help taking the best care they can of their beloved pets. If somebody is in a position where they cannot drive, the volunteers will try and get to them with the donated items of pet food or litter, as supplies last. The are inviting people who need the help to please come to the food pantry on the days it is open, but to please come only if you need the help!! If you can purchase it on your own, the ask that you leave it for those who need it more than you.
Monroe Local News
The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring
The City of Monroe, Ga. has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Aug. 27, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
macaronikid.com
McDonough Will ROCK Sept. 10 with the McDonough Rock Festival
Get ready music fans! The sounds of classic rock music will reverberate throughout downtown McDonough on September 10 when the McDonough Rock Festival comes to Hood Street Gallery’s outdoor space. The festival will encompass two stages and feature five bands paying homage to the greatest rock music of our time. Bring your lawn chairs and come on down to partake in food, beverages, and great music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown club pulls the plug on plans for Hinckley show
The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
Talking With Tami
La Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant
I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
Saturday service for Sandra Deal, celebration of life in Gainesville
A public memorial service for former First Lady Sandra Deal is set for 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon on the campus of Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The wife of former Governor Nathan Deal died this week at the family home in Demorest, ending a battle with breast cancer that began four years ago. Sandra Deal was 80 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
CBS 46
Southern Journey Pet Rescue in need of donations and volunteers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For Christopher Bishop, every dog at Southern Journey Pet Rescue is like his own. Bishop founded the nonprofit along with Michael Walls, and together at their Blairsville facility, they care for as many as 30 to 40 dogs and cats at a time. “We house the animals...
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee minister celebrates 10-year anniversary
Minister J. Ricardo Smith joined Browns Chapel Baptist Church in May of 2012. Ten years later, he continues to spread the Word of God and build a community of loving believers within his congregation. To Smith, Browns Chapel is a “hidden gem” of Oconee County. Christine Howard has...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Robert Edward Boss, 91, of Loganville
Mr. Robert Edward Boss, lifetime resident of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the age of 91. A Funeral Service will be held at Loganville First United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022 with Pastor Owen Skinner officiating. Interment will be held at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens at 2:00 PM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Homer Baptist Church, Banks County
This was identified as the “Old Homer Baptist Church” in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Colonial Revival Office Building, Danielsville
This is located on the courthouse square in Danielsville and has most recently served as an office space. The present door placements suggest it may have always served such a purpose, but I won’t rule out that it may have been a residence or boarding house in the past.
CBS 46
Luxury hotel, entertainment, retail complex coming to Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County officials helped break ground Friday on a 26-acre entertainment complex that’s expected to address the need for a mixed-use development in the county while having a projected economic impact of nearly $100 million a year. Commercial property development firm Roman United is spearheading...
wrwh.com
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
Comments / 0