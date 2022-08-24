ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Georgian

What to Expect at the Suwanee Taste of BBQ Festival

Suwanee Town Center is hosting Project Green’s fundraiser the Taste of BBQ Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to sponsor children whose parents are unable to afford summer camp. All of Project Green’s profit from this event will be used to help sponsor these kids to The Back to Basics Summer Camp for Kids. This family friendly event hosts live music, fun activities and delicious foods for guests to feast on.
SUWANEE, GA
Monroe Local News

ETC Georgia is now operating a monthly Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA

ETC (End the Cycle) Georgia’s is now operating a Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA. in an effort help those animal lovers who need a little help taking the best care they can of their beloved pets. If somebody is in a position where they cannot drive, the volunteers will try and get to them with the donated items of pet food or litter, as supplies last. The are inviting people who need the help to please come to the food pantry on the days it is open, but to please come only if you need the help!! If you can purchase it on your own, the ask that you leave it for those who need it more than you.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring

The City of Monroe, Ga. has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Aug. 27, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
MONROE, GA
macaronikid.com

McDonough Will ROCK Sept. 10 with the McDonough Rock Festival

Get ready music fans! The sounds of classic rock music will reverberate throughout downtown McDonough on September 10 when the McDonough Rock Festival comes to Hood Street Gallery’s outdoor space. The festival will encompass two stages and feature five bands paying homage to the greatest rock music of our time. Bring your lawn chairs and come on down to partake in food, beverages, and great music.
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
County
Walton County, GA
City
Monroe, GA
Monroe, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Walton County, GA
Society
WGAU

Downtown club pulls the plug on plans for Hinckley show

The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
ATHENS, GA
Talking With Tami

La Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant

I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!
WINDER, GA
WGAU

Saturday service for Sandra Deal, celebration of life in Gainesville

A public memorial service for former First Lady Sandra Deal is set for 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon on the campus of Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The wife of former Governor Nathan Deal died this week at the family home in Demorest, ending a battle with breast cancer that began four years ago. Sandra Deal was 80 years old.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock The Block#Local Boys#Girls Club#Party#Ga
CBS 46

Southern Journey Pet Rescue in need of donations and volunteers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For Christopher Bishop, every dog at Southern Journey Pet Rescue is like his own. Bishop founded the nonprofit along with Michael Walls, and together at their Blairsville facility, they care for as many as 30 to 40 dogs and cats at a time. “We house the animals...
ATLANTA, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee minister celebrates 10-year anniversary

Minister J. Ricardo Smith joined Browns Chapel Baptist Church in May of 2012. Ten years later, he continues to spread the Word of God and build a community of loving believers within his congregation. To Smith, Browns Chapel is a “hidden gem” of Oconee County. Christine Howard has...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Robert Edward Boss, 91, of Loganville

Mr. Robert Edward Boss, lifetime resident of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the age of 91. A Funeral Service will be held at Loganville First United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022 with Pastor Owen Skinner officiating. Interment will be held at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens at 2:00 PM.
LOGANVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
fox5atlanta.com

Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta

Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
ATLANTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Old Homer Baptist Church, Banks County

This was identified as the “Old Homer Baptist Church” in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
ATHENS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Colonial Revival Office Building, Danielsville

This is located on the courthouse square in Danielsville and has most recently served as an office space. The present door placements suggest it may have always served such a purpose, but I won’t rule out that it may have been a residence or boarding house in the past.
DANIELSVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Luxury hotel, entertainment, retail complex coming to Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County officials helped break ground Friday on a 26-acre entertainment complex that’s expected to address the need for a mixed-use development in the county while having a projected economic impact of nearly $100 million a year. Commercial property development firm Roman United is spearheading...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland

(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
CLEVELAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy