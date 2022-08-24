Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand OaksKristen WaltersThousand Oaks, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Watching Fabio Hit on My Friend at the Car Wash[Bad] Ideas | ScriptdogWest Hollywood, CA
Pepperdine Graphic
William Mouw Excels in Offseason Tournaments
Pepperdine Men’s Golf senior William Mouw follows through on his golf swing in the NCAA Championships at Scottsdale, Ariz., in May 2022. Mouw said he focused on his chipping and putting this offseason. Photo courtesy of Roger Horne of Pepperdine Athletics. When it came down to a three-way sudden...
Pepperdine Graphic
Trans Participation in Sports Causes Multi-Level Controversy
The Pepperdine Athletics logo illuminates in Firestone Fieldhouse. Members of Pepperdine Athletics speak out on transgender participation in the NCAA. Photo by Jerry Jiang. Sophomore Tony Lin came out as transgender his senior year of high school to what he described as “mixed results.” Lin did not tell his parents about his gender identity when he came out to people at his school, so when the COVID-induced online graduation ceremony used his preferred name, it came as a surprise to his family.
thecomeback.com
Lincoln Riley makes USC starting QB decision
With all of the talks surrounding USC’s decision to join the Big Ten in 2024, many have forgotten about the upcoming season that the program is currently preparing for. The team underwent some massive change at the quarterback position, with last year’s co-starting quarterbacks, Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart, transferring from the program once Lincoln Riley was officially named the head coach. They were able to bring in quarterback Caleb Williams from Oklahoma to replace him, which had many expecting him to be the unquestioned starter.
Oxnard, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The William S Hart High School football team will have a game with Oxnard High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Pepperdine Graphic
Student Excitement Builds as NSO Begins
Orientation leaders jump and scream in front of first-year housing while welcoming new students and their families to campus Aug. 23. Leaders helped the new students settle into their new homes. Photos by Brandon Rubsamen. As the new school year begins, the Pepperdine community welcomed new and returning students to...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow was awarded $16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
Pepperdine Graphic
Introducing Virtual Parking Permits to Pepperdine’s Malibu Campus
Cars parked in the George Page Lot on Aug. 16. Previously, DPS identified cars using printed parking stickers and now will identify them by their license plates. Photo by Lucian Himes. Pepperdine is introducing virtual parking permits starting in August 2022. As cars enter and park on campus, license plate...
KTVU FOX 2
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
Coastal View
Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997
This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
Fight erupts during chaotic street takeover at Anaheim intersection, video shows
A man brandished a long-handled blade during a street takeover in Anaheim. In a separate incident at the sideshow, a fight erupted.
Ventura County Reporter
MID-SIZED MUSICAL MAGIC | Ventura Music Hall
PICTURED: Thievery Corporation performing on March 24, 2022, at the freshly opened Ventura Music Hall. Photo by Keith Zacharski/In the Barrel Photo. Discovery in Midtown Ventura aimed to be everything to everybody. Opening at the end of 2013, it offered entertainment for all ages: bowling, foosball and shuffleboard; a stage for live music; a full-service bar and restaurant. It was as popular for kids’ parties during the day as it was for concerts on weekend nights. But between the pandemic shutdown and a host of legal troubles (co-founder Jeremy Pemberton was arrested for fraud in June 2020) the sprawling space was shuttered.
Ventura County Reporter
COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar
PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
Sfvbj.com
Camarillo Facility Receives $7 Million in Project Homekey Funding
Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families has received $6.8 million in Project Homekey funding to support the renovation of three residential care buildings at the agency’s Camarillo campus. The funding will help provide transitional housing for at-risk young adults. The expansion project is part of California’s Project Homekey,...
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
Headlines: 34 Cars Seized, 40 Arrested In ‘Street Takeovers;’ Happy Kobe Day!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
KEYT
County of Ventura hosts career and job fair
VENTURA, Calif.-The County of Ventura Human Resources Department hosted a career and job fair at the government center on Wednesday. Hundreds of people turned out to see the job opportunities in the county. The county has 25 agencies including administration, engineering, planning, agriculture, health care, law enforcement, public safety, public...
KESQ
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?
Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
